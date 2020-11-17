MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Power Systems' (VPS), the creator of Software-Defined Power, announces that digital infrastructure trailblazer Amber Caramella has joined its Board of Directors.
"Amber is a true pioneer in advancing digital infrastructure, which aligns perfectly with our efforts to drive innovation and solutions that help data center and cloud operators increase capacity, resiliency and availability," said Peter Gross, VPS Board Chairman. "Amber's vast experience in revenue modeling, go to market strategies and business development will be a key asset as we implement Software-Defined Power implementation on a global scale."
Caramella is responsible for Netrality's revenue generation strategy and execution, including overseeing Sales, Marketing, Channel and Strategic Alliances. With over 20 years of experience in senior leadership roles across the telecommunications and technology industries, Caramella has led global and national teams as well as built global vertical sales segments, including Data Center, Cloud, Software and Infrastructure. She is also a member of the Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) Advisory Council and Global Executive Sponsor for IM Women, promoting diversity and inclusion of women in the digital infrastructure industry.
"I am very enthusiastic about the innovation opportunities that VPS is creating within their platform," says Caramella. "VPS has the potential to make a material impact on the data center industry and how power is consumed."
Caramella has been a longtime advocate for increasing the visibility and career advancement of women working in technical infrastructure and data centers. As part of this ongoing effort, Caramella will join Dean Nelson, Chairman and Founder of iMasons and CEO of VPS, and Ali Fenn, the President of IT Renew and fellow VPS board member, for a candid discussion on Uniting to Drive Tech Sector Growth through Diversity + Inclusion on November 17 during the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2020 event.
For more information on how Software-Defined Power and Intelligent Control of Energy (ICE) platform enables the future of decentralized power, visit: virtualpowersystems.com/ice
About Virtual Power Systems
Virtual Power Systems (VPS) is transforming how next-generation data center and cloud providers provision, manage and utilize power capacity with its ground-breaking Software-Defined Power® and Intelligent Control of Energy® (ICE) technology platform. VPS eliminates the need to over-provision power capacity to protect workloads from potential spikes and failovers. ICE dynamically adjusts power delivery as demand fluctuates across data center workloads, racks and servers. ICE enables data center and cloud providers to generate additional revenue within existing power and IT footprints while avoiding millions of dollars in capital investments and operating expenses.
Media contact:
PJ Jennings
Jennings & Associates Communications
760-431-7466
pj@jandacommunications.com