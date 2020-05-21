VIR_logo_funds_2C_Logo.jpg
By Virtus Funds

HARTFORD, Conn., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE: DSE), Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE: VGI), and Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: ZTR) today announced results of the joint annual meeting of shareholders held on May 21, 2020.

Donald C. Burke, Sidney E. Harris, John R. Mallin, and James M. Oates were re-elected as Class II directors of DSE and Class II trustees of VGI, and Connie D. McDaniel, Geraldine M. McNamara, R. Keith Walton, and Brian T. Zino were re-elected as Class III directors of ZTR, each for a term of three years or until his or her successor has been duly elected and qualified.

The voting results are as follows:


Duff & Phelps Select MLP and
Midstream Energy Fund Inc.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector
Income Fund  





For

Withheld

For

Withheld

Donald C. Burke

17,767,566

5,933,640

8,873,993

986,048

Sidney E. Harris

17,722,162

5,979,044

8,865,802

994,239

John R. Mallin

17,710,446

5,990,760

8,864,260

995,781

James M. Oates

17,722,598

5,978,608

8,870,503

989,538

 


Virtus Total Return Fund Inc.




For

Withheld

Connie D. McDaniel

35,347,962

2,015,608

Geraldine M. McNamara

35,280,252

2,083,317

R. Keith Walton

35,400,148

1,963,422

Brian T. Zino

35,401,017

1,962,552

DSE adjourned its annual meeting until July 23, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern, solely with respect to its proposal that the shareholders approve the liquidation and dissolution of the fund, in order to provide additional time for shareholders to vote on the proposal.

For more information about the funds contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the closed end fund section on the web at www.virtus.com.

 

 

