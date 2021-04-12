Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.)

HARTFORD, Conn., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported total assets under management (AUM) as of March 31, 2021 of $168.9 billion. The increase in AUM from December 31, 2020 reflected the addition of $29.5 billion of assets from the strategic partnership with Allianz Global Investors, market appreciation, and positive net flows in retail separate accounts, open-end funds, exchange traded funds, and institutional.  In addition, the company provided services to $3.4 billion of other fee-earning assets that are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)













By Product Type:

March 31, 2021



February 28, 2021



December 31, 2020

Open-End Funds

$

72,164





$

72,643





$

50,771



Closed-End Funds

11,664





11,432





5,914



Exchange Traded Funds

1,021





889





837



Retail Separate Accounts

37,244





35,434





29,751



Institutional Accounts

42,802





42,200





40,861



Structured Products

3,985





3,974





4,060



Total

$

168,880





$

166,572





$

132,194



About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, NFJ Investment Group, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.

 

