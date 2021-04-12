HARTFORD, Conn., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported total assets under management (AUM) as of March 31, 2021 of $168.9 billion. The increase in AUM from December 31, 2020 reflected the addition of $29.5 billion of assets from the strategic partnership with Allianz Global Investors, market appreciation, and positive net flows in retail separate accounts, open-end funds, exchange traded funds, and institutional. In addition, the company provided services to $3.4 billion of other fee-earning assets that are not included in assets under management.
Assets Under Management (unaudited)
($ in millions)
By Product Type:
March 31, 2021
February 28, 2021
December 31, 2020
Open-End Funds
$
72,164
$
72,643
$
50,771
Closed-End Funds
11,664
11,432
5,914
Exchange Traded Funds
1,021
889
837
Retail Separate Accounts
37,244
35,434
29,751
Institutional Accounts
42,802
42,200
40,861
Structured Products
3,985
3,974
4,060
Total
$
168,880
$
166,572
$
132,194
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, NFJ Investment Group, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtus-investment-partners-reports-preliminary-march-31-2021-assets-under-management-301267025.html
SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.