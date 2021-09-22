CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visbiliti App today unveiled its maiden program Global Music Competition (GMC): The Search for the Stars of the Future, a monthly global music competition bringing music fan communities together online in a way that transcends geographic borders and connecting members of a truly global fan base in a way that isn't possible with an in-person show.
The Program is a more modern and immersive version of music and talents competitions, and will run exclusively on the Visbiliti App.
With its beautifully designed and intuitive user interface, users will be able to support their favorite contestants in a seamless way, as well as get an all-new way of accessing all their favorite music experiences in one place: events and tickets, live-streaming and free premium music videos.
Monthly global music competition featuring different categories each month.
Showcasing The Next Generation of Talents
Each monthly competition would be limited to a maximum of 200 contestant videos, so as not to overwhelm users with too many choices (Only 200 contestants per competition). These monthly competitions are seeking out the world's finest composers. Talents that believe in hard work and personal growth, and aspire for greatness.
The particular categories are listed below, and subsequent categories to be announced quarterly.
October - High School Students
November - College Students
December - Open to All
During the exciting 30 days, fans will vote in 3 multiple rounds to select the winners. Each round will last 10 days. Top 10 that gets the most love (heart icon) will advance to next round, then top 5 and then top 2 winners will give an extravaganza performance live on the app to viewers worldwide. The national anthem of the winner will be performed by a recognized singer from the winner's country or by audio.
Fans from around the world will show their support by giving tips in virtual goods (Rose Flowers). The winner gets 40%, 30% goes to the App platform and we take 30% (5% goes to the school if the winner is a student). This is not the only way for the winner to bask in their accomplishment. The top two (2) winners will be accepted into our Visbiliti Global Partners (VGP), with new opportunities for more revenues, brand partnerships, a promotional campaign on the app and a potential tour to delight fans.
Superstar Examples: Justin Bieber & Arijit Singh
Scooter Braun discovered Justin Bieber through YouTube and developed him to become one of the biggest music superstars in the world. The videos Justin Bieber posted on YouTube started with a singing competition in his church, for friends and families who couldn't come to the event to watch on YouTube. Likewise, the current biggest music star in India, Arijit Singh, is a product of singing competition.
Therefore, it is critical to develop the next generation of talents to produce genuinely groundbreaking and vibrant music. https://www.cbc.ca/music/how-justin-bieber-proved-that-youtube-can-produce-pop-stars-1.5163197
CBC Music calls this "Scooter Braun & Justin Bieber's Radical Blueprint for Stardom." .
We are looking for talented, passionate and committed individuals to showcase their music talent and create great experiences for people to connect and be inspired. These individuals would have a stage to shine and a chance at becoming the next music stars
Visit https://visbiliti.hubspotpagebuilder.com/visbiliti-competition-rules for more information.
Why Visbiliti Social Music App
The big music streaming services aren't particularly social. Listening to music on streaming platforms have become an isolated experience, because they have no in-app social component.
I started Visbiliti because I was heartbroken by the impacts of COVID-19 on music exchange programs and competitions that has been so important in promoting international diplomacy, and helping children find purpose and opportunities. All these were no more due to the coronavirus. I decided that we repurpose our App to become the premier platform to facilitate global music talent discovery and opportunities in the spirit of sportsmanship like the Olympics: music competition meant to inspire musicians, promote national pride and the celebration of greatness and history.
Aspiring music creators no longer need to relocate to big cities to perform at showcases like Kate Perry and Taylor Swift did, nor keep hoping for the day a television station turns them into a TV-pop star. Anyone, from any background, anywhere in the world, can become a Star!
We believe music competitions and exchanges are vital to global diplomacy and togetherness. American Idol was 'born' exactly 9 months after September 9/11, thus the timing allowed the show to become an integral part of America's coping strategy. Hopefully, GMC/visbiliti will be one of the good things to come out of COVID-19 to bring new joy and a new era of global cooperation and togetherness.
The monetizations available through the Visbiliti App are:
- Ad revenue sharing (to be implemented later).
- Tipping during live-streaming using virtual goods (Roses).
- Events Tickets for online and in-person concerts
- Brand Partnerships
Download the app today App Sore https://apps.apple.com/us/app/visbiliti/id1507753195 and Google Play https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.visbiliti
For Music Fans
All your favorite music experiences in one place: free premium quality music videos, events and tickets, and live streaming. You get to tip your favorite artists directly during live-streaming using virtual currency you purchase in-app (Roses).
Bringing music fan communities together online in a way that transcends geographic borders and connecting members of a truly global fan base in a way that isn't possible with an in-person show.
Working together to create events that bring the spirit of music sportsmanship to cities across the world.
We are treating these competitions like a major sport sponsorship, connecting brands to music and building lucrative sponsorship and advertising deals to facilitate connections between brands and the fan base.
Visit http://www.visbiliti.com to learn more.
