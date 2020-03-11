TUCSON, Arizona, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- VisionQuest, also known as VQ, announced today it has been selected to provide in-home counseling and family intervention services for the newly established Juntos Court in Bexar County, Texas.
As part of its services and support, VQ will provide individual and family support for children ages 10-17 who are already under juvenile court supervision.
"We are very excited to partner with Bexar County to assist in this groundbreaking program," said Harold Arant, VQ program director for Texas. "The County's approach to the issue of youth gang involvement is bringing pioneering best practices to the problem, and I couldn't be prouder to be a part of it."
The Spanish word for "together," "juntos" also stands for Juveniles United Navigating Through Obstacles Successfully, an anti-gang program Bexar County started in August 2019, to address growing gang involvement trends with many of the county's at-risk minors.
"The approach is to offer these kids and their families coping mechanisms and better opportunities besides gangs," said Arant. "We will be sending counselors to homes weekly, or more often if required, to help the children and their families solve their problems without gang involvement."
In its Fort Worth, Texas, and Tucson, Ariz., facilities, VisionQuest offers a unique continuum of care for dependent children that implements a three-program approach to provide individualized programming and support: VQ Community, VQ Semi-Independent, and VQ Sibling. VisionQuest provides children with safe and accredited foster care, and it conducts regular foster parent training. The organization also delivers school-based educational programming, case aid visitation services in its local communities, and family court support services.
VisionQuest is a comprehensive national youth services organization that adheres to the highest professional standards in providing innovative intervention services to at-risk children and families. Established in 1973 by founder Bob Burton, VisionQuest provides extraordinary experiences and relationships that allow children, staff, and families to redefine and reach their highest potential. The Tucson-based company specializes in programs for at-risk children, including residential facilities. The organization currently operates in Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Texas.