SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SHANGHAI, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing new generation medicines for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced receipt of a $5 million non-dilutive upfront license payment from EverInsight Therapeutics Inc., the Company's strategic partner focusing on development and commercialization of PH94B for treatment of anxiety-related disorders in multiple key markets in Asia.
Previously, VistaGen and EverInsight announced that EverInsight is responsible for clinical development, regulatory submissions and commercialization of PH94B, VistaGen's investigational rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, initially for acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder, in Greater China (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan), South Korea and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam). VistaGen is eligible to receive potential milestone payments, in addition to tiered royalties on commercial sales, upon achievement of certain development and commercialization milestones.
About VistaGen
VistaGen Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing new generation medicines for anxiety, depression and certain CNS diseases and disorders where current treatments are believed by VistaGen to be inadequate, resulting in high unmet need. Each of VistaGen's three drug candidates has a differentiated mechanism of action, an exceptional safety profile, and therapeutic potential in multiple CNS markets. For more information, please visit www.vistagen.com and connect with VistaGen on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
About EverInsight Therapeutics
EverInsight Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs in CNS and ophthalmology for patients in Greater China and other Asian markets. The management team of EverInsight Therapeutics has deep expertise and an extensive track record of high-quality clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations both in China and with leading global pharmaceutical companies. EverInsight Therapeutics is currently funded by the CBC Group.
About CBC Group
CBC Group (formerly C-Bridge Capital) is one of the largest and most active healthcare-dedicated investment firms in Asia focused on platform-building and buyout opportunities across three core areas within the healthcare sector: pharmaceutical & biotech, medtech and healthcare services. CBC's operationally intensive approach empowers healthcare sector champions to make transformative changes to enable sustainable long-term growth, fulfill unmet medical needs and continuously improve the standard of living and quality of care in China and the rest of Asia. Founded in 2014, CBC has a strong team of investment, healthcare and portfolio management professionals based across Singapore, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong and New York.
About PH94B
PH94B is a rapid-onset (within approximately 15 minutes) synthetic neurosteroid nasal spray with therapeutic potential across a broad range of anxiety-related disorders. Easily self-administered in microgram-level doses, PH94B does not require systemic uptake and distribution to produce its rapid-onset anti-anxiety effects.
VistaGen is preparing for Phase 3 clinical development of PH94B as a potential new generation fast-acting, non-sedating, non-addictive acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder (SAD). The FDA has granted Fast Track designation for development of PH94B for this indication, the first such designation by the FDA for a drug candidate for SAD.
With its rapid-onset pharmacology, lack of systemic exposure and excellent safety profile in earlier studies, PH94B has potential as a novel treatment for multiple anxiety-related disorders. VistaGen is also preparing for Phase 2A development of PH94B for adjustment disorder.
Forward-Looking Statements
