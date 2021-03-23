DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vistatec is delighted to join GALA Connected 2021, taking place from March 23-25, 2021, as a networking sponsor.
The conference, hosted virtually for the second time, will see numerous language professionals, researchers, and industry specialists in attendance.
This event welcomes a new theme, focusing on '(R)evolutions Unfolding: How Digital Acceleration is Impacting the Global Language Industry'.
"The theme is a reflection of where we find ourselves now. I think everybody has acknowledged that digital acceleration is a reality; the pandemic definitely made things faster," commented Allison Ferch, Executive Director, GALA.
The conference will offer 24 presentations over three days, including eight panel discussions and 15 talks.
"Technology is powering the digital transformation. Industry leaders must focus on human transformation. Leaders in our industry need to focus on the elements of these (r)evolutions," comments María Jesús de Arriba Díaz, GALA Board member and Strategic Accounts Director, Vistatec.
The rise of e-learning, remote interpreting, multi-modal interfaces for post-editing will be amongst the various topics discussed at the annual conference.
"The GALA Connected event feels like a perfect time for reflection of the past year's global business challenges. As a global community, we have this opportunity to focus together on the many changes in this very fluid #digitalfirst world. These '(r)evolutions in digital acceleration' promise to get more interesting for the localization industry in what soon/hopefully could be a post-pandemic reality." added Michael J. Asquith, Senior Executive, Global Solutions, Vistatec.
The conference will end with a presentation on AI's future and the next five years of its revolution, co-hosted by Julio Leal, Think Global Forum.
Vistatec hosts several health and wellness sessions at the event; these prove to be very popular for event attendees.
About Vistatec
We have been helping some of the world's most iconic brands to optimize their global commercial potential since 1997. Vistatec is one of the world's leading global content solutions providers. HQ in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in Mountain View, California, USA.
Media Contact
Priscillia Charles, Vistatec, +35314168000, priscillia.charles@vistatec.com
SOURCE Vistatec