IRVING, Texas, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST) today announced the appointment of Tom Farrah as senior vice president and chief information officer, effective July 6, 2020. Farrah, a 30-year information technology veteran, is replacing outgoing CIO, Ravi Malik, who has announced his resignation to pursue other opportunities. Farrah will report to Curt Morgan, Vistra's chief executive officer, and will be responsible for ensuring the reliability, security, and continued development of the company's technology platforms as well as delivering new solutions to support the business.
"Tom brings with him a wealth of technical knowledge, business acumen, and leadership," said Morgan. "Vistra is pleased to welcome him to our team during what is proving to be a critical time for technology. Not only is our company growing and our industry changing rapidly, but Vistra, like so many businesses across the world, has adjusted the way we operate in order to allow our people and customers to function from anywhere with the apps and devices of their choice. I'm confident Tom and our technology services team will provide capabilities that will further the growth and success of our company."
"It's an exciting time to join the Vistra team. I'm looking forward to getting involved in a new industry with a fascinating company that's seen tremendous and impressive growth in a short time," said Farrah. "This pandemic has shown that technology is a critical enabler to keeping business running and allowing customers to choose and manage their electricity needs. I've spent my entire career in technology and it's clear that when a company can marry robust technical knowledge and innovation with strong business operations, you drive greater results."
Before joining Vistra, Farrah most recently served as senior vice president of business transformation of Keurig Dr Pepper. During his 15 years with KDP, he held various positions within information technology, including chief information officer from 2011 to 2018, vice president of global infrastructure and IT operations, and later as vice president of IT, supply chain, architecture, and information management. Prior to KDP, Farrah held senior level IT positions at General Motors, Pfizer, and Electronic Data Systems.
Farrah holds a bachelor's degree in computer science and mathematics from the University of Windsor, Canada.
