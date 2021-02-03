FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At Vita Plug we pride ourselves in providing the most inclusive post-surgical experience. Unlike other private nurses and agencies, we work directly with your surgical team to preserve and protect your safety and dream results. Investing in proper aftercare is just as important as choosing a quality surgeon. Even the most perfect results can be tarnished unless adequate attention is given to the healing process. However, rest assured at Vita Plug, we have been hand trained to cater to your specific surgeon's orders for your specific surgery. We are here to accommodate you with all of the exterior factors involved with your recovery. This allows you to put your full focus on healing and getting back to your everyday routine. We have compiled a blend of essential and luxury services for your healing needs. We are available 24/7 to facilitate an easy transition from the surgical center to the hotel or to our elite recovery home/condo.
They say when you do something you love, you will never work a day in your life. Andrea Alorro of The Vita Plug feels like she is a living testimony to that. What sets her company apart from others is the quality of our staff and the unique nature of their vision. They are focused on serving our clientele to provide total body wellness, not just medical or beauty procedures. Approaching each patient and client from a physical and mental standpoint and we try to exceed their expectations in both aspects. The goal is to remove the plastic image associated with elective surgery and self-care. Also, to take away the stigma that a medical situation cannot also incorporate beauty necessities. When you look amazing you feel great. Inside and outside has to be an imbalance for a person to experience real health and happiness.
