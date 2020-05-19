CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VitaLink Research, a leading multi-therapeutic clinical trial network, has adopted the leading, fully-integrated eSource, eRegulatory and Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) from Clinical Research IO (CRIO). VitaLink Research will use the system to collect clinical trial data electronically, enabling the sponsors and CROs they partner with to perform remote monitoring with ease, while increasing their own network's ability to work efficiently and seamlessly across multiple site locations.
"VitaLink has always looked at how to work smarter...not harder. With today's challenging world, we feel that the CRIO platform will allow better access to live study data," said Steve Clemons, VitaLink Research's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Adopting ePlatforms in the industry will not only allow better patient care, but will also provide several synergies for partner CRO and Sponsor organizations."
"We especially liked CRIO's user-friendly interface which allows our QA/QC departments to remotely and rapidly perform full source to CRF review," said Haley Williams, VitaLink Research's Vice President of Quality. "Which further allows us to continue working smarter...not harder."
"We're delighted to welcome VitaLink Research into our community of users," said Raymond Nomizu, CRIO's CEO. "They are a high performing, fast growing site network, and we look forward to partnering with them as they grow and evolve their business."
VitaLink Research plans to initiate CRIO's eSource and eRegulatory system on all new studies, and migrate their patient and financial data to CRIO's CTMS module.
VitaLink Research is a FULLY INTEGRATED NETWORK OF CLINICAL TRIAL SITES connecting world renowned physicians and medical professionals with site managers and research staff to create a seamless trial experience that puts the patient first and produces trustworthy, consistent results and high quality results.
Clinical Research IO is a comprehensive, Part 11 compliant technology platform for clinical research sites, with eSource, CTMS, and eRegulatory solutions. Since its launch in September 2016, over 500 research sites in 10 countries have adopted the system.
