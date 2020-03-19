PLANO, Texas, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VitalTech, a rapidly growing market leader in Virtual Care, announced today that it is offering Senior Living and Long-Term Care Facilities free Telehealth access*. This comprehensive strategy allows caregivers, and their residents, full access to the VitalCare® platform. This initiative is implemented through a partnership with the Ziegler Link•Age Funds, in a joint effort to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.
VitalCare's platform enables providers to screen patients for COVID-19 symptoms remotely to determine if further testing is recommended. It also keeps high-risk and senior populations safer by allowing caregivers to perform routine office visits remotely.
VitalTech's campaign follows multiple calls for the expanded use of Virtual Care by the White House. Following suit, CMS vastly expanded Telehealth services for Medicare beneficiaries to allow patients greater access to Virtual Care.
"As a provider of Virtual Care innovation, we feel it's incumbent upon our company to help in any way we can. The technology available with the VitalCare platform keep seniors and their care teams safer by decreasing the risk of exposure," says James Hamilton, Chief Executive Officer of VitalTech.
"Immediate and effective diagnosis and decisions are needed to deliver better care. The VitalCare platform provides more than traditional Telehealth offerings, including real-time monitoring, communication and convenience."
With VitalCare's HIPAA-compliant platform, caregivers and residents can connect online or through the app to video chat, call or message one another. Additionally, health care practitioners can remotely monitor patients' self-reported vitals and receive alerts when defined thresholds are exceeded. The VitalCare app is available for iOS and Android users via the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
In addition to the VitalCare Platform, the VitalCare Family app allows family members access to a patient's health status. It also allows for video calling, giving patients a way to stay engaged—especially important during times of social distancing.
"For your highest-risk patients, our turn-key remote patient monitoring solutions should be considered," says Peter Ianace, Chief Operations Officer of VitalTech. "Our goal is to keep seniors as safe and healthy as possible. The easier the system is to use, the higher the compliance."
"Helping seniors, the greatest generation, remain healthy and resilient is priority one right now," says John Hopper, Chief Investment Officer of the Ziegler Link•Age Funds. "Virtual Care is crucial for public health and to help flatten the curve of the Coronavirus' impact. We are proud to be assisting VitalTech in launching this initiative in a concerted effort to provide peace of mind and protect the health of residents in senior living communities or a home."
Senior Living Facilities can start the simple process of signing up for the VitalCare platform by visiting www.vitaltech.com/covid-19.
*Please refer to website for complete details.
About VitalTech
VitalTech is a rapidly growing provider of fully integrated digital health solutions and smart biomedical wearables that provide real-time remote patient monitoring. Our proprietary Connected Care platform enables health systems, skilled nursing facilities, home health providers, physicians and senior living facilities to streamline workflows while improving health outcomes, increasing patient safety and lowering the cost of care. Our innovative medical grade biosensors integrate seamlessly into our suite of easy-to-use mobile devices and software, which increase patient engagement and compliance. For more information or a free consultation, please email info@vitaltech.com or visit our website at www.vitaltech.com.
About Ziegler Link•Age Funds
The Ziegler Link•Age Funds are a fund family consisting of two funds that seek to invest in companies who are improving aging and post-acute services in the United States and around the world. The funds, with over $60 million in assets, seek to invest in growth companies who are able to dramatically improve the healthcare IT or healthcare services landscape for our aging population. The Fund's Limited Partners include many of the most innovative and progressive senior living providers, healthcare systems and strategic service providers in the United States, Canada and Australia. The funds are managed by a joint venture between Ziegler (www.ziegler.com) and Link•Age (www.LinkageConnect.com).
Media Contacts
VitalTech
Kelly Miller
kelly.miller@hck2.com
941-713-0082
Zoe Wood
zoe@vitaltech.com
(972) 544-7077 ext. 116