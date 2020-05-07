HOUSTON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivante Health, the leader in digital medicine for digestive health and disease, is pleased to announce it has joined the Accolade Partner Ecosystem as part of the company's Trusted Supplier Program. Accolade is a provider of personalized, technology-enabled solutions that help people navigate the healthcare system and make the most of their workplace benefits.
Vivante Health is driven to improve care and quality of life for the millions of Americans battling gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms. Bill Snyder is the company's president and chief commercial officer. "Over 70 million Americans struggle with chronic GI conditions," said Snyder. "Research shows they don't have access to the support they need—behavioral health, nutrition, managing medications, and education about their condition." He added, "We are incredibly excited to partner with Accolade, a trusted name in employee benefits, to bring this digestive health support to the thousands who need it."
GIThrive is Vivante's digital gut health platform. Using proprietary algorithms and data from each user's symptom and food log, GIThrive aims to anticipate GI symptom flares before they strike, helping users avoid possible triggers, as well as high-cost medical interventions. Every GIThrive member has direct access to a registered dietitian for personal nutrition support. The program includes therapies proven to reduce inflammation and relieve GI symptoms, not only for those battling chronic disorders like IBS, Crohn's disease or celiac disease, but also for people with common GI symptoms like heartburn and gas.
Accolade supports more than 1.5 million members—employees and families from companies across the U.S. Accolade uses a rigorous methodology to select healthcare partners who are agents of change in their respective categories and who can display the most clinically compelling solutions that deliver exceptional service, experience, and health outcomes. Accolade integrates with best-in-class solutions across nearly every health category—COVID-19 testing, primary care telemedicine, behavioral health, diabetes, women's health, musculoskeletal care, prescription management, wellness, disability and leave, and centers of excellence.
"Healthcare is complex, fragmented and personal, and our ability to dramatically improve the experience means integrating with solutions—like Vivante—that show material impact on your health," said Mike Hilton, chief product officer at Accolade. "Millions of people are struggling with comorbid conditions, as health is always about the whole person, not just one condition. Digestive health issues have a direct correlation to mental health and overall well-being, and so integrated partnerships and care plans are key to creating personalized and holistic experiences for members."
"We are delighted to partner with Accolade, a leader in re-establishing what's important in healthcare, that person-to-provider relationship, which is key in helping those with digestive conditions," said Kimon Angelides, founder and CEO of Vivante Health. Angelides has nearly two decades of experience with health benefits providers. He added, "I have known the folks at Accolade for years. I am so pleased we can offer GIThrive in partnership with them."
About Vivante Health
Vivante Health is an innovative digital healthcare company reinventing the way chronic conditions are managed, gut first. Our all-in-one digital gut health program, GIThrive, empowers people to improve digestive health, while lowering their cost of care. Learn more at vivantehealth.com.
About Accolade
Accolade provides personalized health and benefits solutions designed to empower every person to live their healthiest life. Using a blend of cloud-based technologies, specialized support from Accolade Health Assistants® and Clinicians, and integrated data and programs across mobile, online and phone, Accolade navigates people through the healthcare system with trust, empathy and ease. Employers offer Accolade to employees and their families as the single place to turn for all health, healthcare, and benefits questions or concerns, increasing their engagement in benefits and connecting them to high-quality providers and care. By empowering members to make better decisions about their health, Accolade can support members in lowering the cost and complexity of healthcare while achieving consumer satisfaction ratings over 90 percent and an NPS of 60. For more information, visit Accolade on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and at accolade.com.
Media Contact:
Tonya Rodriguez
888.200.5492
239451@email4pr.com