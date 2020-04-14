HOUSTON, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivante Health, the leader in digital medicine for digestive health and disease, is pleased to announce its partnership with Continental Benefits, a full-service third-party benefits administrator dedicated to reducing the cost of healthcare while improving the quality of care.
Vivante Health is on a mission to simplify the way people live with chronic inflammatory conditions, beginning with the gut. According to Bill Snyder, Vivante Health president and chief commercial officer, "Over 70 million Americans struggle with chronic GI conditions. They're suffering and don't have the resources they need. The lack of behavioral health, nutritional, medication, and educational support creates gaps in care that leave them frustrated." He added, "We are fortunate to have a true partner in Continental Benefits to bring meaningful help to thousands of members across the country."
The Vivante team developed GIThrive, the all-in-one digital digestive health platform with a human touch. Within minutes of enrolling, Continental Benefits members have direct access to a team of digestive health experts, including a registered dietitian. The program provides research-backed nutrition plans to reduce inflammation and relieve GI symptoms, not only for those battling chronic disorders like IBS, Crohn's or celiac disease, but also for people with common GI symptoms like heartburn and gas. Using proprietary algorithms and data from users' symptom and food logs, GIThrive aims to anticipate symptom flares before they strike, helping users avoid potential triggers, as well as high-cost ER visits.
As a third-party benefits administrator, Continental Benefits prides itself on forward thinking, data-driven solutions that improve the quality of healthcare while lowering costs. In the fall of 2019, Vivante Health became an approved healthcare provider through Continental Benefits, with the GIThrive program covered at 100 percent, no out-of-pocket fees for eligible members.
"Because 74% of Americans have some type of digestive trouble, we are pleased to partner with Vivante and offer GIThrive to our clients. This program is proven to prevent emergency room visits, lower healthcare costs, and empower members," said Betsy Knorr, chief executive officer of Continental Benefits.
About Vivante Health
Vivante Health is not only the leader, but also the category-defining company indigestive health. We're using digital medicine to completely reinvent the way chronic inflammatory conditions are managed, gut first. Our all-in-one digestive health program, GIThrive, empowers people—through brilliant technology, clinically advanced science, and on-demand human support—to improve their health, while lowering their cost of care.
About Continental Benefits
Continental Benefit's mission is to reduce the cost of healthcare while improving the quality of care. Leading the self-funded third party administration (TPA) of healthcare with best-in-class programs allows Continental Benefits to focus on the Triple Aim of healthcare (improving the health of our member population, improving member experience, and reducing health care costs) while emphasizing quality and transparency. Founded in 2013 and based in Tampa, Florida, Continental Benefits' focus is on middle to large employer groups, and as a privately owned organization, its attention is on TPA business without distraction from other segments/competing business lines. For more information, visit continentalbenefits.com or call 855.389.7330.
Media Contact:
Tonya Rodriguez
888.200.5492
237749@email4pr.com