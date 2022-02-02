ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A star-studded line-up of speakers has signed on to contribute at ViVE, the major new digital health event making its debut in Miami Beach in March 2022.
These speakers are top executives and thought leaders from major health and technology corporations, including Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, the Mayo Clinic, UnitedHealth Group and Adobe. They are directors at major government technology agencies such as the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). They are brilliant innovators in artificial intelligence, machine learning and tech-driven medical treatments. And they are black, white, Asian, American, international, and distributed across gender, race and country of origin in a way that marks this event as a groundbreaking catalyst for what is transformative, what is exciting and what makes a difference. For a nation and a world that needs the best and boldest minds of our time to give their energy to making health care available, effective, and affordable for all people, ViVE is a breath of fresh air.
Over 250 industry leaders will speak at ViVE from March 6-9, 2022, including:
- Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer, Moderna, Inc.
- Cheryl Pegus, M.D., M.P.H, Executive Vice President of Health & Wellness, Walmart
- Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., President and CEO, Mayo Clinic
- Vin Gupta, MD, MPA, Senior Principal Scientist and Chief Medical Officer, COVID-19 Response, Amazon
- Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
- Dirk McMahon, President and Chief Operating Officer, UnitedHealth Group
- Dr. Karen DeSalvo, MD, MPH, MSc., Chief Health Officer, Google
- George D. Yancopoulos, President & Chief Scientific Officer, Regeneron
ViVE is focused on change, a deliberate departure from traditional top-down, lecture-focused healthcare conferences. The brainchild of two leading organizations in digital health and innovation, ViVE merges the leadership of CHIME and the digital marketplace of HLTH to create a technology event focused on the business of transformation in healthcare. The event is designed to spark dialogue, creativity, and collaboration across sectors to drive the current revolution in digital health to its best outcomes for patients from all walks of life.
The inaugural ViVE event will take place March 6-9, 2022 in Miami Beach, launching with significant support from over 300 sponsors and event supporters, including title sponsors Allscripts, Amazon Web Services, athenahealth, AT&T Business, Baldrige Foundation, Canon Medical, Cerner, Clearsense, Dell Technologies, Divurgent, DrFirst, ELLKAY, EY, Hyland Healthcare, IBM Watson Health, InterSystems, Mediant Health Resources, MEDICOMP Systems, Medigate, Nordic, Olive, Optimum Healthcare IT, Philips, ResMed, Sirius Healthcare,Tegria and Verizon.
"Healthcare is standing on the threshold of advances in technology that are going to make science fiction into reality," said Tanya Townsend, CHIME Board Chair, System VP and CIO, LCMC Health. "We are hearing from leaders across all healthcare sectors that ViVE is exactly the kind of event that we need; ViVE will foster the collaboration that will move us to a completely new era in digital health."
"HLTH has always strived to bring together a diverse mix of thought leaders with outside-the-box perspectives on the most pressing topics impacting our industry, and ViVE will continue this mission," said Jody Tropeano, Head of Content, HLTH. "Our agenda will challenge attendees to think differently and embrace change, and hopefully have some fun doing it."
For more on ViVE, including a list of speakers and details on the Techquity Program that explores the power of technology to improve health equity, visit viveevent.com.
About CHIME
The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is an executive organization dedicated to serving chief information officers (CIOs), chief medical information officers (CMIOs), chief nursing information officers (CNIOs), chief innovation officers (CIOs), chief digital officers (CDOs) and other senior digital health leaders. CHIME includes more than 5,000 members in 56 countries and two U.S. territories and partners with over 160 healthcare IT businesses and professional services firms. CHIME and its three associations provide a highly interactive, trusted environment that enables senior industry leaders to collaborate, exchange best practices, address professional development needs and advocate for effective use of information management to improve health and care in their communities. For more information, please visit chimecentral.org.
About HLTH
HLTH (pronounced "health") is the leading platform bringing together the entire health ecosystem, focused on health innovation and transformation. From unparalleled events with industry-leading speakers to inspirational digital content and mission-driven initiatives, HLTH creates a unique marketplace for the health community leading the dialogue and development of a better health ecosystem. HLTH returns to Las Vegas November 13–16, 2022, at the Sands Expo and Convention Center.
