VIVIC_Logo.jpg
By VIVIC Corp.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 8, VIVIC Corp. (OTCQB: VIVC) (the "Company", or "we", or "VIVC") signed a smart electric yacht manufacturing project contract with the Quanzhou Taiwanese Investment Zone Management Committee at the Xiamen International Conference Center Hotel. The total investment of this project is about 100 million U.S. dollars, and the land area is about 33 acres. The project will include the production plant and exhibition center of electric yachts.

VIVIC is committed to the development of intelligent electric yachts. This year, it has completed the research and development of electric yachts and other products. The signing of this project will accelerate the production of the company's new electric yachts products through plans to build an advanced production plant in Quanzhou. The company will also utilize leading intelligence-focused systems to reach the bleeding edge of electric yacht R&D and production.

The main features of VIVIC's electric yacht:

  • Use electric drives instead of machinery transmissions to reduce or even eliminate the need for gearboxes and drive shafts, while saving valuable space.
  • Freer placement of engines, improved engine room layout, and convenient installation/maintenance
  • Acoustic decoupling between the engine and the hull to reduce noise, weight, and volume.
  • Wide speed-adjusting range, large driving force, easy to run forward or reverse, easy operation.

Contact: jc@vivic.biz

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.