SAN LEANDRO, Calif., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIVIO, a leading specialty drug management company, announced today that Chris Crawford has joined the company as Chief Growth Officer.
Chris is leveraging almost 20 years of employee benefits consulting and leadership experience to drive new client acquisition and build a sales organization. Chris' relevant experience includes Mercer, where he was the US Sales & Client Management Leader, before founding a benefits consulting firm, CMC Advisory Group, which was later acquired by Cottingham & Butler. Most recently, Chris was the Chief Growth Officer at Health Strategy which is recognized as one of the premier pharmacy benefit consulting firms in the industry.
"The rising cost of specialty drugs is the most significant challenge facing employee benefit plans," said Chris. "Employers struggle with where to turn for help as the PBM industry is known for misaligned incentives, hidden vendor revenue streams and complex contracts."
"We are excited to have Chris join our leadership team," said Pramod John, VIVIO CEO. "His deep industry experience will greatly benefit our current and future clients, stakeholders and the specialty drug industry as a whole."
"I am proud to join the VIVIO team as I believe employers are looking for a specialty drug management solution that they can understand and trust." said Crawford. "VIVIO's drug coverage decisions are driven by science and clinical data, rather than by supply chain profit motivation. VIVIO also provides employers with a solution that is free from the conflicts of interest that exist when traditional PBMs are responsible for authorizing drug therapies that are then sold from their own specialty pharmacies. Finally, employers and Plan Fiduciaries are looking for partners that charge a fair and transparent administration fee, while never receiving any other compensation or profiting from either drug cost inflation or an increase in utilization."
About VIVIO: VIVIO Precision Care™ fixes the following system problems: identifying expensive drug therapies that don't work even though they have FDA approval; not knowing if a member is responding adequately to the therapy; doctors not reading the clinical trials themselves; the arbitrary line between pharmacy and medical benefit; and, egregious supply chain waste. VIVIO uses clinical trial, patient, and financial data to drive better patient outcomes while eliminating wasted spend. The company's carve-out program plugs into an employer's current carriers and PBMs. 2020 net savings for VIVIO customers was 37%, while both outcomes and member experience significantly improved. In 2020, on average, VIVIO customers experienced a 7.5X ROI on program fees.
