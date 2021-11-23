ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vivo, an Atlanta-based platform for digitally-delivered senior fitness, has announced the completion of a $1.1M Series Seed round of funding. This round included a blend of prominent healthcare and longevity industry leaders and venture capitalists.
"This investment by experts in age tech and longevity validates Vivo's mission to empower older adults by providing life changing health and fitness options designed specifically for their needs," said Eric Levitan, Vivo Founder. "Further validating the effects of our product, we are pleased to have completed our first seed round, which will enable us to provide a thriving wellness community for more active agers."
Notable about this funding series are the healthcare investors, demonstrating the use case for Vivo and its scientific approach and focus on improving health outcomes. Validated assessments are done on every member to gather baseline data on their strength and balance and are reassessed every two months to track progress. After just two months, Vivo members average a 27% increase in lower body strength, a 22% increase in upper body strength, and a 25% increase in endurance. These improvements have a significant impact on preventing falls and disease management and are key to maintaining independence with age.
"Vivo's methods are science-based from researchers at top universities such as Duke and Emory, and its monthly customer retention rate is a staggering 98 percent," according to the lead investor, composed of individuals Mike Becker, Jim Denny and Ken Manning. "We see a very bright future for Vivo and appreciate the opportunity to support a company that operates in the meaningful space of health and wellness."
This funding round will allow Vivo to grow their team and expand their scientific research for offerings specific to aging-related disease prevention. In particular, muscle mass plays an important role in diseases such as osteoporosis and Type 2 Diabetes, and Vivo will seek to build out programs for these conditions.
About Vivo
Rooted in his determination to assist his own aging parents, Atlanta-based entrepreneur Eric Levitan created Vivo. Vivo is an online, live and interactive small-group strength training fitness program designed specifically for adults 55 and older. Delivered remotely for working out in the comfort of your own home, the program focuses on building strength while integrating stretching, balance and cognitive, allows for individual attention and personalized feedback while also promoting social engagement and community. To learn more about Vivo, please visit http://www.teamvivo.com
