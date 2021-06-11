CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark Schneider, CEO of Vizion Health, LLC ("Vizion") announced today that the company has acquired Brookhaven Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Community NeuroRehab (CNR) located in Iowa. Brookhaven Hospital is a 64-bed Joint Commission and CARF-accredited acute care psychiatric hospital providing a range of both inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services to the adult and adolescent community. Brookhaven Hospital is nationally recognized for its Neurological Rehabilitative Institute (NRI) which specializes in providing services for Traumatic Brain Injury( TBI). Founded in 1991, Brookhaven is the first hospital offering TBI Programs in the United States. CNR is a CARF-accredited community-based step down program for long-term TBI patients. Brookhaven Hospital also includes multi-site long term step-down services for TBI patients in Tulsa. "Vizion is committed to continue the high quality of care and professionalism the exceptional staff provides at Brookhaven and to build on the legacy of its NRI programs" reports the CEO. Also, the Vizion team is pleased that Brookhaven's CEO, Thomas Brown, who has decades of experience in TBI, will remain as CEO of the hospital. Vizion's purchase of Brookhaven marks its most recent acquisition in an aggressive campaign to purchase high quality behavioral health facilities throughout the country. Vizion partnered with National Health Investors (NHI) on this acquisition. "We are looking forward to working with NHI and look forward to future partnerships going forward" says Aaron Kneas, one of Vizion's partners. NHI is a real estate investment trust whose portfolio spans 34 states and consists of senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
Vizion Health LLC is a privately-owned healthcare company with offices in Charlotte, NC. Vizion brings a seasoned behavioral healthcare team with decades of experience to Brookhaven Hospital. Mark Schneider has over four decades of operating a broad spectrum of behavioral health facilities. Stephen Chesney, Vizion's Chief Operating Officer, brings more than 30 years of experience operating multi-site and multi-state behavioral health businesses. Dr. Ann Miller, a recognized national expert in the addiction treatment industry, is Vizion's Chief Development Officer. Aaron Kneas, a Vizion partner and managing director with New Century Capital Partners (NCCP), supports the Vizion team on structuring transactions and securing the capital for the Company's growth. "The strength of the core Vizion team enables us to grow quickly while continuing to ensure quality programming throughout our system," says Mark Schneider.
Vizion currently owns and operates Willow Crest Hospital and Moccasin Bend Ranch in Miami, Oklahoma. Willow Crest is a 50-bed acute care psychiatric hospital and Moccasin Bend Ranch is a 28-bed residential treatment center for children and adolescents with mental health problems. Vizion also manages Red River Academy in Norman, Oklahoma, a 56-bed residential treatment center which provides mental health services to adolescents. In addition, Vizion owns Shoreline Treatment Center in Taft, Texas, a 91-bed addiction treatment center for adolescents, as well as Magnolia Counseling Center in Batesville, Mississippi which provides outpatient mental health services and addiction treatment services to adults and adolescents. Magnolia also provides Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) services to addicted patients, as well other cutting-edge outpatient addiction treatment services.
The purchase of Brookhaven provides Vizion the largest presence of free-standing behavioral health beds in the state of Oklahoma.
Further information on Vizion Health can be found at http://www.vizionhealth.com. Vizion Health's management team can be reached at 703-980-7085
