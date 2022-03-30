Recent personnel moves and new lab will fuel growth, shape the company's product development roadmap, and deepen IT capabilities
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vMOX, a pure-play provider of managed mobility services, has hired Matthew Black as Director of Product Development, and Timothy Jasko, currently Manager of Product Development, has been tapped as Special Projects Engineer where he will lead vMOX's innovation lab work. Black's history includes an impressive 20 years in software development where he brought numerous commercial applications to market.
Prior to joining vMOX, Black served as Application Development Manager at CoStar Group, a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics. Prior to that, Black had a long track record of overperformance in progressively senior software leadership roles at GS&F, DaVita Kidney Care, VGT, ANSYS, Inc., MSC Software, Mechanical Dynamics, Keane (NTT) and IBM. Black earned his master's degree in engineering mathematics and computer science and bachelor's degree in engineering at the University of Louisville. He also holds certifications as a Professional Scrum Master (PSM) and Scrum Professional Product Owner (CSP – PO).
"Matthew has a strong knowledge of processes and technology and demonstrated success in all aspects of the software development life cycle," said Richard Siebels, chief technology officer, at vMOX. "He has an excellent reputation for leading, developing, and delivering significant software projects within complex environments. We are thrilled he has joined our leadership team."
Additionally, Timothy Jasko – who has been with the company for seven years and engaged in early platform development for vMOX 15 years ago – will lead the vMOX special projects as a software engineer, effective immediately. Part of the in-house innovation lab, Jasko is charged with solving vMOX and their customers' most complicated problems by developing new technologies and solutions leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.
"Tim is an instrumental and respected member of the vMOX team. Not to mention a brilliant technologist who is passionate about solving hard problems. Innovation and advanced technologies are pivotal to our success and add tremendous value for our clients. No one is better suited for special projects work," said Siebels.
vMOX is a pure-play managed mobility services (MMS) provider that enables enterprises to declare victory over complex IT challenges. We automate, innovate, and optimize throughout the entire device lifecycle so you can achieve greater outcomes with less expense, effort, risk, and waste. Advanced software, specialized integrations and intelligent automation are complemented by expert services and support in a single solution. It's a win for every enterprise. To learn more, visit vmox.com.
