CINCINNATI, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VNDLY, a leading cloud-based vendor management systems (VMS) provider, and GRI, the largest independent managed services provider, continue to achieve success for their joint clients through their modern technology partnership. The partnership currently serves companies in the energy, retail, and manufacturing industries, providing distinct programs that meet the regulatory needs in each sector.
The combination of the two companies' experience and teamwork are proving beneficial for Comau, a Southfield, MI-based industrial automation and robotics company. Working with GRI to optimize the VNDLY platform, the company is now able to better-manage their cyclical workforce needs.
"The implementation and utilization of VNDLY has created a streamlined process where our hiring managers can efficiently share workforce needs. Suppliers, in turn, can quickly understand the skill sets required, then submit their employees for review and onboarding with our company in a seamless fashion," said Tom Selby, Comau's labor relations manager. "VNDLY's vendor management system has a very user-friendly and intuitive dashboard, reporting functions to help analyze data surrounding contractors, and a machine-based learning and algorithm process to unearth the most qualified candidates."
VNDLY's ease of use, configurability, and weekly software updates have played a major role in the overall success of the program. Working with GRI, VNDLY has been able to support Comau's dynamic program requirements with modern VMS technology. "The nature of their industry requires quick and easy configurations that can accommodate changing worker numbers, job descriptions, and coding requirements," said David Weiss, VNDLY executive vice president of sales. "They also need robust data collection and reporting for strategic forecasting. No matter who uses the VNDLY tool, whether it's Comau's hiring managers and approvers or the GRI team, the application continues to provide sustained value for both organizations."
There have been involved processes that VNDLY has simplified, often working directly with the client and program team. In one instance, Comau needed to update its expense tracking and processing, which had to include multiple cost centers, worker sites, and approvals from various managers and departments. The VNDLY team configured functionality to incorporate everything Comau needed, then made sure the GRI team was ready to go.
"When we asked for help on this complicated issue, the VNDLY team rocked it," said Kristin Van Risseghem, GRI program director for Comau. "The partnership provides our client with our expert program management powered by VNDLY's industry-leading VMS technology. This isn't our only collective success providing non-employee labor solutions, and we all see continued success as VNDLY continues to support our program teams with its intuitive, ingenious technology platform."
About VNDLY
Founded in 2017, VNDLY transforms how companies manage their contingent workforces. Using its SaaS work management system, companies can manage the entire non-employee engagement lifecycle from talent acquisition to training to payment and offboarding. The company serves as the ERP system of record for multiple Fortune 500 companies to manage their entire contingent and non-employee workforce on a single platform. VNDLY is a cloud-native platform that helps simplify the implementation, integration, and change management aspects compared to legacy vendor management solutions. The VNDLY platform is composed of four modules: contingent workforce management, statement of work (SOW) management, independent contractor (IC) compliance, and total talent acquisition. For more information, please visit www.VNDLY.com.
About GRI
Geometric Results, Inc. (GRI) a Bain Capital portfolio company, has provided Global 1000 companies with cost-effective, value-driven Managed Service Program (MSP) solutions for over two decades. GRI's MSP solutions drive visibility, cost savings, proactive sourcing of talent, market intelligence, superior supplier engagement, enhanced analytics and SOW management. GRI's independent MSP position allows us to customize solutions that are in the best interest of clients. Our contingent workforce experts provide companies with the best VMS technology, staffing providers, payrolling independent contractor compliance providers, direct sourcing, and diversity providers. Managing over $6 billion in contingent workforce spend, we are proud to be the leader in non-employee workforce solutions, services, and strategies, serving over 200 global clients in more than 70 countries. For more information, please visit www.geometricresultsinc.com.