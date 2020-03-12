Global expansion will continue with 15 additional countries in 2020 starting with the UK
CINCINNATI, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VNDLY, a leading cloud-based workforce management systems provider, announces its global expansion with a new office located in Toronto. The company, founded in 2017, is recognized by industry experts as a top-ranking technology provider in the vendor management systems category (VMS). The company raised $46 million in external funding in 2019 and supports many Fortune 500 companies as clients to help manage their non-employee workforces.
VNDLY's Canadian entity will be headed by Kyle Hodgson, VNDLY's director of engineering and operations, three-time start-up CTO, and published technical author. VNDLY chose Toronto because the city has a large high-tech talent pool, offers affordability that supports rapid scaling, and was recently ranked as North America's third-best tech city behind San Francisco and Seattle. "We're thrilled to share the good news about our Toronto office, which is the beginning of our strategic global expansion," said David Weiss, VNDLY's executive vice president of sales. "We know that our move into the global arena will allow us to scale and support our clients' growth initiatives and workforce objectives."
This is VNDLY's initial global expansion, with 15 additional markets scheduled to go live over the next 12 months. The application will include localization, currency, and language support to ensure fully-compliant solutions for clients, regardless of region. On June 14, VNDLY will launch its first client in the UK, with complete currency support and GDPR compliance.
"Our global expansion is an indicator of the trust and confidence our customers have shown. Our last five RFP wins require a global rollout of our software, and our solution was always built keeping global functionality in mind. We're excited to move our solution beyond the US market, giving VNDLY's global clients access to the modern cloud-native platform that is successfully providing innovative solutions beyond what is available through legacy VMS tools," said Shashank Saxena, VNDLY's co-founder and CEO. "We know with Kyle's experience at the helm, our Toronto office is poised to bring VNDLY to the world. His experience providing large enterprises with engineering, architecture, and digital transformation strategies is the perfect resource for us and our clients."
About VNDLY
Founded in 2017, VNDLY is transforming how companies manage their non-employee workforce. With its SaaS Work Management System, companies can manage their entire non-employee engagement lifecycles through talent acquisition, onboarding, credentialing and compliance management, invoicing, payments, and offboarding. The company serves as the enterprise resource planning system of record for many Fortune 500 companies, managing their entire non-employee workforces on a single platform. VNDLY's cloud-native platform helps simplify the implementation, integration, and change management aspects better than most legacy VMS solutions across industries including financial services, healthcare, retail and consumer goods, automotive, oil and gas, energy and utilities, manufacturing and distribution, and higher education. The VNDLY platform has four modules: contingent workforce management, statement of work management, independent contractor compliance, and total talent acquisition. For more information, please visit VNDLY.com