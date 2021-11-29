LONDON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoftIron Ltd., the leader in purpose-built and performance-optimized data center solutions, today announced their engagement with telecommunications services company, Vocus New Zealand, for their new DataHub storage infrastructure. DataHub is an object cloud storage service offering that enhances its mission-critical network infrastructure for enterprises and government departments. SoftIron's HyperDrive™ family of products will serve as the backbone for the DataHub infrastructure, located in the Vocus Albany data center in Auckland.
With more than 4,200km of fibre in the ground in New Zealand, Vocus delivers sophisticated, high-performance network and cloud solutions. Their reach extends internationally across both the Southern Cross and Hawaiki cable systems, with an on-net presence throughout Australia, where the company provides carrier-grade services that extend across Australia, New Zealand, and into Asia Pacific and the Western United States.
"In a world where industry is creating more data than ever through mobile, edge applications, sensors, and AI, the challenge of future-proofing storage infrastructure to meet customer needs is increasingly impractical using inflexible, proprietary storage solutions," said Stephen Kurzeja, Chief Technology Officer with Vocus. "We chose SoftIron to provide our open-source storage infrastructure because their hardware is purpose built to optimize Ceph. And, we chose Ceph because it is undoubtedly one of the most powerful, distributed storage platforms available. SoftIron's proven Ceph-optimized technology provides Vocus with substantial advantages in the metrics that matter the most in data storage; density, efficiency, capacity, speed, and heat emission. Together, we provide a completely safe "pair of hands" for our end users. Coupled with Ceph's proven flexibility as a unified storage platform that offers object, file, and block storage - along with infinite scalability - it was an obvious choice for us."
"Ceph has effectively become the 'Linux-of-storage'. Many organizations are increasingly recognizing Ceph's maturity and its ability to deliver enterprise-grade storage features, without the usual vendor lock-ins, licence costs and inflexibility associated with traditional proprietary solutions. We've built the ultimate productization of Ceph in our unique, task-specific HyperDrive storage appliances" said Phil Straw, CEO of SoftIron."Our combination of 'task-specific' and 'secure provenance' manufacturing methods mean that customers can expect optimized performance on every front through engineering that maximizes Ceph, while reducing total cost of ownership. What's more, SoftIron hardware is manufactured in our own facilities, is fully auditable at the source code level, and can be verified free of the hidden "extras" that are so often at the root of common supply chain attacks. SoftIron has re-engineered the IT manufacturing process to deliver value for the next generation of scale-out IT infrastructure challenges, in a world where Sovereign Resilience is becoming increasingly important ."
Kurzeja says that Vocus is embracing open source Ceph, using SoftIron's HyperDrive, to bring unique customer benefits that include secure provenance with data sovereignty, and ransomware protection through immutability. "Open source solutions return control to providers like Vocus, and allow for the creation and delivery of storage solutions which accurately match individual customer requirements," said Kurzeja. "DataHub is ideal for those organizations with vast quantities of data and elevated privacy and security priorities, including enterprises, government, and other organizations where security and data fidelity are a priority."
The SoftIron HyperDrive family storage appliances span from high-value to high performance and are available for POC and purchase today. SoftIron offers both traditional purchasing (CAPEX) and as-a-Service (OPEX) options. For more information, visit SoftIron's HyperDrive Storage page.
About SoftIron®
SoftIron® is the world-leader in task-specific appliances for scale-out data center solutions. Their superior, purpose-built hardware is designed, developed, and assembled in California, and they are the only manufacturer to offer auditable provenance. SoftIron's HyperDrive® software-defined enterprise storage portfolio runs at wire-speed and is custom-designed to optimize Ceph. HyperSwitch™ is their line of next-generation, top-of-rack switches built to maximize the performance and flexibility of SONiC. HyperCast™ is their high-density, concurrent 4K transcoding solution for multi-screen, multi-format delivery. SoftIron unlocks more excellent business value for enterprises by delivering best-in-class products, free from software and hardware lock-in. For more information, visit http://www.SoftIron.com.
About Vocus New Zealand
Vocus New Zealand has more than 23 years' experience connecting New Zealand companies with the best telecommunication solutions. Vocus has invested significantly in infrastructure and has over 4,600km of fibre in the ground which enables the delivery of sophisticated, high-performance network solutions throughout the country. Vocus has direct links into more than 120 data centres, including 22 of its own, and peers directly with more than 500 content providers. Vocus has a strong local presence with key functions such as engineering, network operations, application development and systems teams based in New Zealand.
Media Inquiries:
Isaac Lopez
OmniScale Media
360-576-5475
Media Contact
Berry, SoftIron, +61 424859084, camaryn@softiron.com
SOURCE SoftIron