ARLINGTON, Va. and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VOICE Talks Presented by Google Assistant, a partnership between Modev Productions and Google, announced the powerful lineup of women who are voice technology innovators, experts and influencers from Google, Tile, and Matchbox.io. Hosted by Google's Sofia Altuna, this month's exciting episode will provide viewers with expert commentary and behind-the-scenes information on companies are "Building for Voice Experiences." The second livestream episode airs May 26 at 2pm ET/11am PT. Register for the show HERE.
Building on the premiere episode (click here to catch up) that brought in more than 13,000 subscribers from 106 countries, VOICE Talks second episode will take viewers behind-the-scenes with Lilian Rincon, Senior Director of Product, Google Assistant and Meryl Stone, Head of Consumer Partnerships, Google Assistant in a fireside chat about how, more than ever, Google Assistant is helping people get things done - now at home.
In the Partner Showcase, a segment dedicated to highlighting voice technologies built by partners, viewers will meet and learn from Ilarna Nche, Software Engineer, and Sarah Wilson, Chief Content Officer of Matchbox.io as they discuss their company's best practices and lessons learned about building for voice experiences.
Also joining the program are two leaders from the Women in Voice community, Leslie Garcia-Amaya, Global Product Partnerships, Google Assistant who will speak with Jossie Haines, Senior Director for Platform Engineering at Tile. They will share their insights about how women in voice are building for voice experiences and how they are mentoring and supporting other women in the industry.
"I am passionate about finding new and innovative ways to build for voice experiences and create solutions that empower all people, including women and underrepresented minorities, to fulfill their unique needs and live more engaged lives," said Haines. "In addition, I am a big advocate for women in engineering and technology and have been a champion for diversity and inclusion at Tile. It is an incredible company that focuses on creating a culture of belonging through the team's everyday policies and practices."
We want to hear from you! This episode's video submission request asks the community, "What cool, new voice application have you built to tackle an everyday issue?" "How are you building a new voice tech interaction to connect with your loved ones or your community?" We can't wait to see what you are creating. Submit your video here to show us. Each live episode features interactive elements including the opportunity to ask questions live using #AskSofia, and selected video submissions from viewers. All submissions are eligible for swag and giveaways!
Available on more than 1 billion devices, in over 30 languages and more than 90 countries, Google Assistant helps more than 500 million people every month to get things done at home, in their car or on the go. People all over the world can have a natural conversation with their Google Assistant and ask for help with things like play music, turn on the lights, or start a favorite TV show.
Modev Productions was created to meet the increasing demand for dynamic and well-produced digital content. Erickson created a team of leaders in their respective fields in order to bring the highest-quality production expertise, creative minds and operational skill to long-form and short-form content that complements the incredible existing team of experts in all facets of live event production.
About Modev:
Modev was founded by Pete Erickson in 2008 on the simple belief that human connection is vital in the era of digital transformation. Today, Modev leverages exponential technologies and methods to build communities at scale, manage transformation strategies and produce market/leading events such as VOICE Summit, sponsored by Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and Spinnaker Summit, sponsored by Netflix. Modev also curates specialty communities such as Voicehacks, Machinery.ai and Security by Design. Modev staff, better known as "Modevators," include more than 50 community building and transformation experts from around the world. To learn more about Modev, VOICE and the breadth of events offered live and virtually, please go to modev.com.