MEXICO CITY, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, announces the following schedule for its first quarter 2020 earnings release, conference call and webcast:

 

Earnings Release – 1Q20



Date:

Thursday, April 23, 2020



Time:

After close of markets



This release will be available on our website:

http://ir.volaris.com



 

Conference Call & Webcast – 1Q20



 

Presenter for the Company:

 

 

Date:

 

Mr. Enrique Beltranena, President & CEO

Mr. Holger Blankenstein, Airline EVP

Ms. Sonia Jerez, VP & CFO

 

Friday, April 24, 2020


Time:

10:00 am U.S. EDT (9:00 am Mexico City Time)


United States dial in (toll free):

1-877-830-2576


Mexico dial in (toll free):

001-800-514-6145


Brazil dial in (toll free):

0800-891-6744


International dial in:

+1-785-424-1726


Participant entry number:

VOLARIS


Webcast will be available on our website:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/vlrs2004246b1P1U0S.html


A replay of the conference call will be available via webcast in the Company's Investor Relations website.

Investor Relations Contact:
 María Elena Rodríguez & Andrea González / Investor Relations / ir@volaris.com / +52 55 5261 6444

Media Contact:
Gabriela Fernández / volaris@gcya.mx / +52 55 5246 0100

About Volaris: *("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 98 and its fleet from four to 82 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 133 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 7 cities in the United States and Central America with one of the youngest fleet in the Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business people and leisure travelers in Mexico and to selected destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for ten consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com .

