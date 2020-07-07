MEXICO CITY, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volaris* (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, announces the following schedule for its second quarter 2020 earnings release, conference call and webcast:
Earnings Release – 2Q20
Date:
Friday, July 24, 2020
Time:
After close of markets
This release will be available on our website:
Conference Call & Webcast – 2Q20
Presenter for the Company:
Date:
Mr. Enrique Beltranena, President and CEO
Mr. Holger Blankenstein, Airline EVP
Mr. Jaime Pous, SVP - Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Affairs and Interim CFO
Monday, July 27, 2020
Time:
10:00 am U.S. EDT (9:00 am Mexico City Time)
United States dial in (toll free):
1-877-830-2576
Mexico dial in (toll free):
001-800-514-6145
Brazil dial in (toll free):
0800-891-6744
International dial in:
+1-785-424-1726
Participant entry number:
VOLARIS
Webcast will be available on our website:
https://services.choruscall.com/links/vlrs200727iiu07GYo.html
A replay of the conference call will be available via webcast in the Company's Investor Relations website.
Investor Relations Contact:
María Elena Rodríguez & Andrea González / Investor Relations / ir@volaris.com / +52 55 5261 6444
Media Contact:
Gabriela Fernández / volaris@gcya.mx / +52 55 5246 0100
About Volaris: *("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 93 and its fleet from four to 82 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 226 daily flight segments on routes that connect 39 cities in Mexico and 15 cities in the United States with one of the youngest fleet in the Americas. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico and to selected destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for ten consecutive years. For more information, please visit: www.volaris.com .