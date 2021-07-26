NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volody Products Inc, a leading AI-enabled Contract LifeCycle Management (CLM) Software company, today announce the appointment of Sean Carnahan as Chief Revenue Officer & Head of Americas. Sean will be working with the Volody Products team to expand the business and penetrate deeper into the North American market.
"Sean's hiring advances our vision to be a global player in Contract LifeCycle Management Solution space and help businesses digitize their legal contract management processes. The world is still reeling from the Covid pandemic and digital contract management is a new normal for businesses to remain 'top of their game,'" said Volody CEO Dinesh Sharma.
Before taking up an assignment at Volody, Sean was working with several companies providing stellar leadership in Sales, Products Development & Marketing. A true sales & marketing leader, Sean comes with more than two decades of experience working for SaaS-based companies across the US and global regions. Prior to joining Volody, Sean worked with Eka Analytics Inc. leading Sales & Product direction and acquiring fortune 500 customers and expanded the US footprint, Sean also served as VP at Enervus/Drillinginfo Inc. a SaaS platform provider of data, compliance reporting and market analysis solutions. Before Enervus, Sean served as Global Head of Energy and Commodities at SuperDerivatives, an Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) FinTech company and Global Director, Sales, Partnerships, and Marketing at FIS/SunGard, a global fortune 500 SaaS solutions and services company. During his tenure, these companies achieved record growth, rapid expansion, and Gartner and industry leadership awards. Sean also led various successful start-ups, including founding his own company that went public on Nasdaq (NGHT).
"CLM is one of the fastest-growing enterprise software and has become an integral part of the technology platform for all businesses in any sector, industry, or geography," said Mr. Carnahan. "I am happy to join the incredible team at Volody and advance the industry use of CLM as a critical pillar of every business. CLM is now regarded as a Business Software instead of Legal Software tool and being used across the enterprise of business functions including Sales, Revenue, Compliance, Procurement, Operations, IT, Risk and Legal."
About Volody Products Inc
Volody is a leading AI-enabled Contract LifeCycle Management (CLM) Solution company helping businesses to digitize automate legal contract management processes. Volody CLM uses artificial intelligence & machine learning tools to make solutions smart and agile to meet the needs of business and legal functions. Trusted by customers in FMCG, Telecom, Manufacturing & Tech space, Volody CLM smart features including Clause extraction, Clause Library, Risk Scoring and Chat-bot allows users to reduce Contract Management cost by 30% and improve efficiency by more than 40%.
For more information : visit http://www.volody.com.
