SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vondran Legal® is pleased to announce the addition of Niq Howard, Esq. to the firm.  Mr. Howard, joined the firm in an Of Counsel capacity and handles patent review, search, opposition and applications and provides litigation support for infringement cases.  

  

Niq is a licensed patent and IP lawyer based out of Kansas City.  His website can he found here: https://www.howard-ip.com/.

Niq graduated from the University of Kansas with a bachelors of science in Engineering and is a graduate of the University of Kansas School of Law.  He has vast experience in the area of business law (including startups), patent and IP law (including trademarks, trade secrets and copyrights).  He is a registered patent attorney with The United States Patent & Trademark Office.

As a registered patent attorney with large law firm experience, Niq acquired experience prosecuting electrical and mechanical patents as well as a variety of other patents.  He is a member of the bar in good standing in both Kansas and Missouri.

Welcome Niq!

