The Voice of Specially Abled People Inc Launched its Assistive Technology Exhibition on Dec 4, 2021. It is open for viewing since then on 24x7 basis, and is a hallmark in virtual events for Specially Abled People.
LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- April month is observed to spread awareness about autism. VOSAP hosted its Annual Event and Launched its Assistive Technology Exhibition on the 4th of December, 2021. This exhibition has several booths from exhibitors of products and solutions to help people with autism, learning disabilities in addition to helping people with other types of disabilities. This exhibition is open now everyday, 24x7 basis, and is free to attend for anyone, anywhere in the world. The organizers are targeting Persons with Disabilities, their family members, donors, policy leaders, innovators, investors, and assistive technology companies. This is the first virtual exhibition of assistive technology for specially-abled people open everyday! Anyone interested can register and visit the exhibition.
The VOSAP annual event combined knowledge, awareness, and collaboration with fundraising. So, it managed to raise over $350,000 on the very first day. It saw over 2,000 registrants on the launch day, and has seen consistent growth in the time since launch. To date, over 13,000 visitors have joined the virtual event. The main aim of this exhibition is for people to learn about, find, buy, and donate products and solutions to make life easier for specially-abled individuals. It also aims to bridge the gap between suppliers/innovators and consumers/NGOs. This conference is helping numerous companies enter the global market with their assistive technology solutions.
Since its launch back in December, the VOSAP exhibition has added many feathers to its hat. Innovators such as Thinkerlabs, Torchit, and Indent have come on board. This sort of success has enabled thousands of Specially Abled People to get access to the assistive technology they need to improve their lives. It plans to get thousands more visitors over the year, with new innovators added to the roster as well.
VOSAP used the vFairs platform because of its flexibility, booth functionality, stability, and informational approach. In addition, it got the help needed to keep the event live for the whole year around the clock.
Pranav Desai, the founder of VOSAP, said, "VOSAP's assistive technology platform aims to bridge the gap between innovators, suppliers and the global market of over 1 billion specially-abled people. This is yet another global, scalable, tech initiative by VOSAP towards accelerating achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."
Muhammad Younas, the CEO and Founder of vFairs added, "Assistive technology is a necessity to help bring Specially Abled People get the opportunities and lifestyles they deserve. vFairs is proud to be part of such an excellent initiative, which is the first virtual event of its kind."
The VOSAP AT Exhibition is open 24/7, anyone interested in visiting the exhibition can register through the event website.
About VOSAP
VOSAP uses technology to create a scalable global movement and become change-makers with collective thought leadership, actions, and advocacy for specially-abled people. It promotes accessibility, education, and employment opportunities with the help of assistive technology to create an inclusive society. The main aim is to help Specially Abled People get the chance they want to excel in society and live with dignity and independence.
About vFairs
vFairs is a virtual & hybrid events platform that helps organizations reach global audiences. We help organizations of all sizes host amazing online conferences, trade shows, job fairs & more. The platform offers an intuitive virtual experience along with interactive features such as audio/video chat, excellent scalability, and several customization options.
