NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spreaker, a top podcast hosting platform and Voxnest brand, announced its new partnership with South Asia's largest audio streaming platform, JioSaavn, today. The integration will give podcasters on Spreaker the opportunity to get discovered by a new audience and South Asian listeners on JioSaavn will now have access to a plethora of quality global podcast content.
Through this partnership, JioSaavn's base of more than 104 million active monthly listeners will now have access to podcasts like Those Conspiracy Guys, The Slang Podcast, and Little Did I Know, among others. While music is at the forefront of what's streaming, PwC and IAB reported a 58 percent spike in Indian podcast listeners compared to the previous year at the end of 2018. India's growing interest in podcasting was confirmed in Voxnest's State of the Podcast Universe Report at the end of 2019, revealing that India is also one of the top 10 fastest growing countries for podcast content creation.
"The momentum for podcasting is building quickly in India, and this strategic partnership helps us make global content easily available to Indian audiences," said Ishani Dasgupta, Podcast Partnerships Lead at JioSaavn. "Podcasts are powerful and rapidly gaining traction in the Indian market, and by joining forces with Spreaker, we're creating a global exchange that could help with the flow of new thought, ideas and information from different cultural communities."
Spreaker, known for its globally diverse podcasters – primarily in the United States, Europe and South America – will now have the chance to be part of the nascent stage of podcasting, that shows great potential, in India.
"We're thrilled for what a partnership with JioSaavn means," said Tonia Maffeo, Head of Marketing at Voxnest. "They've been leading the charge of educating Indian listeners about podcasting, and we're happy to be a part of building on that conversation by bringing even more valuable podcast content to the table."
The option for podcasters to distribute their content to JioSaavn from Spreaker's CMS and on the Spreaker Studio app is now available, and part of the podcast platform's one-click distribution feature.
About Voxnest
Voxnest is a technology company that provides professional solutions for podcasters and the brands looking to engage with listeners. The company's comprehensive tools for podcast creation, distribution, management, measurement, monetization and advertising include Spreaker, a turnkey platform for independent podcasters and podcast publishers, and Dynamo, a standalone monetization solution that gives any podcaster, regardless of host or distribution platform, the ability to earn revenue using Voxnest's real-time, dynamic ad injection technology. The company also works directly with brands looking to deliver highly-targeted, high-impact advertising campaigns through podcasts. The company, launched in January 2018 following the merger of Spreaker and BlogTalkRadio, is led by co-founder and CEO Francesco Baschieri and is headquartered in New York.
About JioSaavn
Founded in 2007 as Saavn, JioSaavn is an audio streaming service for South Asian music and artists. In March 2018, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) acquired a majority stake in JioSaavn, making it the largest music streaming service in India with millions of monthly active users.
The company has 900+ label partnerships and growing, including Universal, Sony, T-Series, Tips, YRF, Saregama, Eros and Warner Music. In addition to 55 million+ tracks in 16 languages, JioSaavn -- honored by Fast Company as one of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies -- also offers a slate of original, non-music audio programs ranging from Bollywood to comedy, storytelling to cricket.
In 2016, JioSaavn expanded its content offering into Original Programming. Having grown significantly since then, JioSaavn Podcasts has created over 200 hours of original content and hosts a suite of new programming covering a wide range of relatable topics, like parenting, storytelling & culture, lifestyle & health and film & TV. The company has developed well-known, category defining podcasts such as #NoFilterNeha, Kahaani Express, Bhai ke Raapchick Reviews and Talking Music. JioSaavn Podcasts has also created noteworthy partnerships with independent creators and creator networks across the world.
JioSaavn's team of 300+ works across offices in Mumbai, Gurugram, Bengaluru, New York and California. For more information, visit www.jio.com/jiosaavn.
Ivey Amburgey
press@voxnest.com
704-620-5943