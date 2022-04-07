NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VR Capital Group ("VR Capital") expresses its solidarity with the people of Ukraine in the wake of Russia's attack on their country.

Since the beginning of the conflict, VR Capital, its employees and Ukrainian affiliates, have committed over US$1 million in humanitarian and logistical assistance to Ukraine and are prepared to provide additional support.

Richard Deitz, Founder and President of VR Capital, has added: "We are devastated by the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine and horrified by the images of atrocities committed against civilians emerging in recent days.  We stand together with the Ukrainian people.  War can never be the answer.  As one of the largest western investors in Ukraine, we pray for an immediate end to the conflict and are ready to participate in the reconstruction of the country after the war."

About VR Capital

VR Capital is an alternative asset manager focused on distressed securities and event-driven/special situations with a strong historical orientation towards emerging markets. VR Capital has offices in New York and London.

Media Contacts

Steve Bruce 

ASC Advisors

(203) 992-1230

sbruce@ascadvisors.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vr-capital-group-to-provide-over-us1-million-in-humanitarian-assistance-to-ukraine-301519711.html

SOURCE VR Capital Group

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.