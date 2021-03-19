TORONTO, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VR Vision as a leader in the virtual and augmented reality training space collaborated with AVANGRID to develop an enterprise-focused training platform that uses VR to help educate and train maintenance and repair technicians on Substation Entry and Substation Walk-through. The platform is fully immersive and developed in Unity using the latest in hardware from Oculus VR. VR Vision will then use the data gathered to assess learner performance, enabling AVANGRID to make data-driven decisions about individual technician preparedness for critical situations as well as reduce time to value for training assessments.
"We aim to develop cutting-edge training tools that are not only engaging but also will provide real-world value to the end-user," said Lorne Fade, co-founder and COO of VR Vision. "We aim to do this by listening to our clients' needs and then optimizing a training solution that is not only immersive but will give organizations a complete experience for learning as well as provide additional ROI in the long term."
"VR is being used to streamline processes, enhance learning outcomes, and give learners a unique way to actively learn which has shown to increase competency rates by up to 90%," Lorne continued. "We are excited to be working with AVANGRID on this and other immersive training platforms as we feel this is only the beginner for enterprise groups to usher in a new era of training programs that can eliminate risk, standardize processes and overall improve organizations bottom line in a unique and exciting way."
With the Substation Entry walkthrough training platform, users have a 1 to 1 virtual reality recreation that can benefit new as well as existing technicians on power generation, transmission, and distribution systems. The modules currently train technicians on pre-entry authorization with an in-depth FX on power transmission through open-air disconnects, CTs and PTs, breakers, grounding breakers, and transformers while displaying each component on the one-line diagram.
This extremely unique experience not only trains technicians but also visually trains all electrical engineers on the operations of substations, providing virtual access to one. Training new technicians can be dangerous and difficult, but this virtual reality experience avoids this difficulty and danger altogether.
Media Contact
Lorne Fade, VR Vision, +1 (647) 201-7611, lorne.fade@vrvisiongroup.com
Roni Cerga, VR Vision, 647-358-5050, roni.cerga@vrvisiongroup.com
SOURCE VR Vision