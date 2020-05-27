CHICAGO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Beverage Infusions announced today the expansion of its sales and distribution capabilities on the West Coast to meet a post-pandemic increase in consumer demand for Vrai, a Ready-to-Drink (RTD) premium alcoholic beverage and the first-and-only USDA Organic Hard Seltzer in the beverage market.
During the COVID-19 crisis, the beverage industry has seen a significant shift in purchasing preferences from hand-mixed cocktails in bars/restaurants to RTD premium alcoholic beverages that consumers can enjoy in the safety of their homes. According to The New York Times, "canned cocktails have gone from nearly nonexistent to ubiquitous in the United States in just a few years, and sales have climbed steadily. But with the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic and widespread stay-at-home orders, interest has skyrocketed." Pre-pandemic, the RTD alcoholic beverage industry was estimated to be $5.2 billion in the U.S. retail market alone due to its cross-generation appeal, with hard seltzers in particular accounting for 42% of alcoholic RTD consumer sales. As Gen-Z drinkers embrace the realities of a post-pandemic marketplace, Vrai is uniquely positioned to capture market share in a category with limited RTD premium alcoholic beverage options for consumers worldwide.
As part of its post-pandemic market expansion strategy, Natural Beverage Infusions will expand its sales and distribution capabilities from specialty stores across the Midwest to mass chains on the West Coast. "This market expansion strategy allows Vrai to enter the largest retail market in the U.S. with a younger target audience that is perfectly aligned to our brand," says Nick Piekoszewski, CEO of Vrai. Additionally, Natural Beverage Infusions will be producing three unique variations of its Vrai product line to satisfy a younger consumer appetite for ready-to-go, stay-at-home premium cocktail alternatives, which surged during the coronavirus crisis.
Joining an existing group of renowned investors in the food and beverage space, Vrai's market expansion will be fueled by Legendary Ventures through a fresh round of financing, with support from its existing investors. "Natural Beverage Infusions has created the best tasting premium alcoholic seltzers in the market today," says Jayson Kim, General, Partner at Legendary Ventures.
About Vrai
Vrai is the first-and-only USDA Organic Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Premium Hard Seltzer available. Made with a mixed assortment of premium spirits infused with natural flavors, Vrai's portfolio of premium RTD alcoholic beverages delivers a taste experience that is unmatched by a cocktail bar. For more information, please visit www.drinkvrai.com.
About Legendary Ventures
Legendary Ventures is a venture capital firm that accelerates value creation for early-stage startups in the consumer, retail and technology industries. For more information about the firm, or its funds, please visit www.legendary.vc.
