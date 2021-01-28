NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VTEX, the world's first and only fully-integrated commerce platform with native marketplace and order management capabilities, announced today it has been selected by Publicis Sapient, a global digital transformation consultancy, as a growth partner for marketplace opportunities.
This global partnership will serve Fortune 500 companies that are looking to launch innovative business models, execute on marketplace strategies, and standardize global digital commerce operations on a modern, multi-tenant, VTEX SaaS platform.
"We are seeing marketplaces soar in growth," said Joseph Lee, chief revenue officer at VTEX. "So it's important for businesses to get their digital strategy established sooner rather than later, and aim to leverage the marketplace business model for collaboration with suppliers, customers, and competitors in 2021 and beyond. By partnering with Publicis Sapient, we'll be able to better support global Fortune 500 brands in their quest to accelerate transformation of their digital commerce and marketplace capabilities."
Publicis Sapient is investing in its partnership with VTEX across strategic marketing, enablement, and go-to-market initiatives, specifically in the automotive, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and retail segments.
Publicis Sapient selected VTEX based on its collaborative commerce capabilities, VTEX IO developer framework, and its direct-to-consumer and channel management business models. The low total cost of ownership, flexible and agile commerce platform, and faster time to revenue also made it an attractive option for Publicis Sapient.
"There is a significant opportunity for marketplaces across both B2C and B2B verticals, so we chose to venture into a global partnership with VTEX in this space," said Jon Panella, group VP at Publicis Sapient. "We selected VTEX as a key partner because of their fully-integrated marketplace-commerce-OMS functional capabilities, modern and robust architecture, breadth of experience with clients across many verticals and the people leading the organization. They are both a cultural and technological fit for Publicis Sapient, and we are investing globally in both building our capabilities and integration assets to enable them across our clients."
To learn more about how VTEX is partnering with companies like Publicis Sapient, visit http://www.vtex.com.
About VTEX
VTEX is the first and only global, fully integrated, end-to-end commerce solution with native marketplace and OMS capabilities. We help companies in retail, manufacturing, wholesale, grocery, consumer packaged goods and other verticals to sell more, operate more efficiently, scale seamlessly and deliver remarkable customer experience. Our modern microservices-based architecture and our powerful business and developer tools allow VTEX to future-proof our customers' businesses and free them from software updates. Major brands including Sony, Walmart, Whirlpool, Coca-Cola, Stanley Black & Decker, AB InBev and Nestlé, plus 3000 active customers in 42 countries, trust VTEX to accelerate and transform their commerce. Visit http://www.vtex.com to learn more.
About Publicis Sapient
Publicis Sapient is a digital transformation partner helping established organizations get digitally enabled, both in the way they work and the way they serve their customers. We help unlock value through a start-up mindset and modern methods, fusing strategy, consulting, and customer experience with agile engineering and problem-solving creativity. As digital pioneers with 20,000 people and 53 offices around the globe, our experience spanning technology, data sciences, consulting, and customer obsession – combined with our culture of curiosity and relentlessness – enables us to accelerate our clients' businesses through designing the products and services their customers truly value. Publicis Sapient is the digital business transformation hub of Publicis Groupe. For more information, visit http://www.publicissapient.com.
Media Contact
Kiley Ribordy, Walker Sands for VTEX, 312-267-0064, vtex@walkersands.com
SOURCE VTEX