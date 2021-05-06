LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VXI Global Solutions, LLC., a leader in customer experience (CX) management, announced today that Michael Festa has been named Global Chief Financial Officer.
Michael has more than 30 years of experience including Business Process Outsourcing portfolio optimization and completion of critical negotiations, most recently as Vice President for Special Projects at Xerox and Chief Financial Officer of Bigmoon Power, a company that provides electricity through sustainable energy.
"Michael brings to us his extensive experience in leading turnarounds, transformations, complex deals, and building high-performance teams that are confident in their ability and can be relied on to execute their mission," said David Zhou, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of VXI. "Michael is the right leader for VXI right now."
Before Bigmoon Power, he held the position of Chief Transformation Officer for Conduent where he led the spinoff of the company from Xerox and delivered a significant increase in strategic transformation savings. He joined Xerox services in 1990 and held the positions of Corporate Officer and Chief Financial Officer. He also headed the Mergers and Acquisitions group and drove business development initiatives, while also overseeing the Intellectual Property Operations Group.
Michael holds a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Seton Hall University and is a Certified Public Accountant.
About VXI
VXI is a customer experience company, passionate about designing solutions that augment its clients' business processes to deliver higher revenue, greater profitability, and happier customers. Founded in 1998, the company has 35,000 employees across 43 locations in North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. VXI offers omnichannel customer care and growth services using technology and tools, including purpose-built productivity-enhancing applications that drive higher sales conversion, CSAT, and related key metrics for its clients. Known for its transformation mindset, the company's IT arm, Symbio, offers digital and business transformation solutions that are seeded in its innovation philosophy of co-creation and seamless augmentation. http://www.vxi.com
