PALO ALTO, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Coronavirus pandemic, advance care planning is more important than ever. That's why Vynca, the nation's leading advance care planning technology solution has teamed up with PREPARE™ for Your Care (PREPARE), an evidenced-based, person-centered, multi-media advance care planning program that uses video stories to guide individuals through the process of choosing a medical decision maker, preparing for medical decision making, and completing easy-to-read advance directives in English and Spanish for all 50 states.
The two organizations have partnered to make digital advance care planning more accessible to individuals and healthcare providers.
Vynca clients will now have access to all of PREPARE's online materials. Clinicians and patients can store completed PREPARE advance directives on the Vynca platform so they can be made digitally available across the Vynca network. Vynca will also verify that all important fields on the directive are completed.
"During this pandemic, many hospitalized people may not be able to speak for themselves, and sadly, family and friends cannot visit," states Rebecca Sudore, MD, Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco and creator and founder of PREPARE. "People are pitching in and giving back in so many ways. Doing advance care planning is one important way to give back to our family, friends, communities and frontline medical providers."
Vynca currently houses more than 1 million active advance care plans. Partnering with over 100 hospitals, as well as health plans, ACOs, medical groups and state registries across 14 states, these organizations are realizing an impact in terms of higher quality of care at the end-of-life and the avoidance of unwanted health care interventions.
"In light of COVID-19, frontline physicians are urging people to create advance care plans," stated Ryan Van Wert, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Vynca. "Engaging patients in advance care planning and accessing care plans should be a top priority for all healthcare organizations. PREPARE's advance directive is geared towards the most vulnerable populations. Making sure these advance directives are available to clinicians during this time helps prioritize ICU beds and the allocation of ventilators to those who truly want them."
About Vynca
Vynca, based in Palo Alto, Calif., provides comprehensive advance care planning technology solutions that enable health care organizations to deliver high-quality end-of-life care consistent with an individual's preferences. The company helps patients, families and health care providers have meaningful conversations about future care preferences, ensure that wishes are documented accurately, and provides real-time access to this critical information throughout the care continuum.
Vynca is also the leading solution provider for state advance care planning registries, having first partnered with the Oregon POLST Registry to develop a bi-directional electronic interface for health care organizations in Oregon. It is also the technology vendor for the California POLST eRegistry Pilot, the Delaware DMOST Registry, the Louisiana LaPOST Registry, and the South Carolina Registry. Follow Vynca on LinkedIn and Twitter @VyncaHealth.
About PREPARE for Your Care
PREPARE for Your Care is an online resource that helps people learn about and prepare for medical decision making. This evidenced-based tool features video stories in English and Spanish, and guides users as they explore their wishes and learn how to discuss them with family, friends and medical providers. The website also offers PREPARE written pamphlets, as well as a toolkit to help put on a PREPARE Group Movie Event. These Movie Events can be used in group medical visits and in the community, in-person or in videoconferencing. PREPARE also offers easy-to-read, legally binding advance directives for all 50 states in English and Spanish. Check out PREPARE here: www.prepareforyourcare.org.
