EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- W.F. Young, a leading global animal health company and owners of the Absorbine® brand of equine products and The Missing Link® brand of pet products, has promoted four women into key leadership positions for the company as it embarks on a path for accelerated growth and cutting-edge innovation. The Board of Directors for W.F. Young recently announced the promotion of Jaime McKinley as President, Vicki Evans as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Amy Cairy as Vice President of Marketing, and Jessica Young as Director of Brand Strategy.
Jaime McKinley is a fifth-generation family member of the 129-year-old family-owned company and was promoted to the role of President, having previously served as the General Manager. She has been with W.F. Young for 29 years and has held leadership roles in business and product development, sales, and marketing over her tenure with the company. She will lead the strategic growth of the company and its culture while driving innovation to positively impact the lives of people and their pets.
Vicki Evans has been with W.F. Young for 15 years and was promoted to the role of Executive Vice President and CFO, having previously served as the Vice President of Operations and CFO. She will lead the company's efforts as it invests in growth and leverage its resources to capitalize on opportunities to drive profitable and sustainable results as the company expands its presence in over 40 countries around the world.
Amy Cairy has been with the company for 7 years and was promoted to the role of Vice President of Marketing, having previously served as the Director of Marketing. She will lead the vision and direction of W.F. Young's global marketing and omni-channel strategies and create opportunities for WFY's brands in new markets, channels, and categories to capture market share, increase loyalty, and drive revenues across the company's lines of business.
Jessica Young is a fifth-generation family member and has been with the company for 5 years. She was promoted to the role of Director of Strategy, having previously served as the Marketing Manager. She will work with the Vice President of Marketing and be responsible for the development and execution of innovative brand strategies, consumer insights, and go-to-market positioning across key customer segments.
Tyler F. Young, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and member of the fourth generation of the Young family notes, "The Board of Directors is excited to promote these incredibly smart, talented, and dynamic women entrepreneurs to drive our company's strategic vision and honor our mission to help pet's live longer happier lives. They are proven leaders and have been instrumental in the growth and success of our company. They are extraordinary visionaries and their passion and commitment for our brands and partners, along with their innovative thinking and customer-first approach gives our company a distinct competitive advantage in the ever-changing and fast-growing animal health industry. We are proud to have women leading the key positions in our company as we position ourselves for rapid innovation and growth and continue to build the future of W.F. Young."
About W. F. Young, Inc.
Founded in 1892 by Wilbur Fenelon Young and his wife, Mary Ida, W. F. Young, Inc. has manufactured and distributed high-quality and trusted animal health and wellness products for over 125 years. The company is recognized as a worldwide leader in innovative, specialized animal health care brands – including Absorbine® Veterinary Liniment, UltraShield® fly control, ShowSheen® grooming products, Leather Therapy® leather care, Hooflex® hoof care, as well as Absorbine® and The Missing Link® nutritional supplements – that improve wellness and enhance the quality and enjoyment of life for people and their animals. For more information, please visit http://www.wfyoung.com.
