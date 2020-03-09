RESTON, Va., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reston-based consulting firm Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) announced that W. Jeffrey Shupe has joined the firm as its Director of Contracts. In this capacity, Shupe will negotiate all contracts and teaming agreements on behalf of CTS and seek growth opportunities in line with the firm's strategic direction.
"With more than 35 years of experience in the government contracting arena, Jeffrey is well-qualified to seek and secure opportunities for CTS as we work to acquire new customers and expand into new markets," said CTS President and CEO Theresa Keith. "His extensive government and industry relationships will help introduce CTS' burgeoning expertise in ServiceNow and Salesforce to government agencies and commercial businesses."
Shupe has decades of experience with small startups as well as large international defense contractors. He has spent the past 15 years focusing on the intelligence and defense communities, having served in senior contract management positions at ManTech, BAE Systems Information Solutions, RAI Government Services, and Commonwealth Technology. He earned his Bachelor's degree in contracts and procurement from George Mason University; a Procurement and Contracts Management Certificate from the University of Virginia; and the Certified Professional Contracts Manager designation from the National Contract Management Association.
"CTS has an impressive record of doubling its personnel and revenue annually since its inception in 2015. I look forward to contributing to the firm's fast-paced, strategic growth," reports Shupe.
About Counter Threat Solutions
Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) is a Woman-Owned Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) consulting company named a 2019 Best Small Company to Work For by Talent Desk. CTS provides mission-savvy subject matter experts to the U.S. Government's Intelligence and Defense communities, as well as innovative financial and IT solutions to its Civilian clientele. Learn more about CTS at ctstruenorth.com or LinkedIn.
