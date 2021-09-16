W. P. Carey Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/W. P. Carey Inc.)

 By W. P. Carey Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) reported today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $1.052 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.21 per share. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2021.

W. P. Carey Inc. ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $21 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,266 net lease properties covering approximately 150 million square feet as of June 30, 2021. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry. 

