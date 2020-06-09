Local New Zealand government modernizes information management with OpenText Content Services and Core Share
WATERLOO, Ontario, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) today announced the Waikato Regional Council of New Zealand has implemented OpenText™ Content Suite and OpenText™ Core Share to provide secure collaboration and mobility, while supporting regulatory compliance and the proper retention and disposition of records.
The Waikato Regional Council (WRC) manages the region's natural resources, including water, soil, air, geothermal areas and coasts. The WRC processes a high volume of project planning documents, environmental reports, contracts and technical specifications, all subject to public records legislation.
Working with OpenText™ Professional Services, the WRC upgraded to OpenText™ Content Suite to manage and govern critical business information and improve the user experience. The Council can easily search and access the right information at the right time, enabling faster and better decision making. They also added OpenText™ Core Share, to extend collaboration outside of the organization with its partners and contractors, while offering enterprise-grade security and helping maintain compliance.
"The OpenText content services platform has improved functionality and offers users a better experience and more options. We have the right information at the right time to make the right decision," said Joanne Bell, Information Management Team Lead at WRC. "The ability to share information directly from Content Suite using Core Share with our external contractors has been really valuable. With Core Share we can see when external people have viewed documents and what they have done. It gives us much better visibility on who is using our information and how."
"Powerful content services can be transformative for employee experience and productivity," said Albert Nel, VP, Sales APAC at OpenText. "Equipping their employees with secure digital collaboration tools helps the Council maintain productivity and provides a platform for innovation in citizen services."
With OpenText™ Content Server Mobile, WRC has also enabled its field workers to view and interact with content in Content Suite from their mobile device, so they can stay connected and productive when working remotely.
More than 600 professionals working across departments and in the field at WRC, as well as external partners and contractors, can access up-to-date information with increased visibility through OpenText Information Management solutions.
To read the full story, please click here.
About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.
Connect with us:
OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn
Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Copyright © 2020 Open Text. All rights reserved. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text or other respective owners.
OTEX-G