JASPER, Ga., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jasper's first meadery, Waldmet Cellars, is opening a brand new larger 4,100 sq ft winery & taproom this September; just one year after opening.
Since opening their doors in August of 2020, Waldmet Cellars has already produced an impressive selection of craft meads and more. Some of which have received medals in the national Mead Crafters Competition hosted by the National Honey Board and the Georgia Trustees Wine & Spirits Challenge.
Customers that stop by their taproom can select from 19 meads, 3 hard ciders, and 1 wine. "After 12+ years of making mead, hard cider, and wine...I'm finally starting to find my own style," Owner and Meadmaker Mike Lorey said in the release. "Our products not only highlight the ingredients but also provide a memorable experience. There will always be something new and interesting to try as we continue to refine our techniques and find new inspirations."
They have quickly outgrown their current facility and are more than doubling their space to allow for larger batch sizes, room for more customers, live music, food trucks, events, and much more. "Moving to a larger facility has always been a part of the plan," stated Lorey. "We just didn't expect it to happen so quickly. Even after 10 years of planning. It's humbling to see our products really resonate with people when they try them."
Waldmet Cellars will be participating in the 2021 Georgia Wine Highway which will be taking place the entire month of August. So make sure to stop by and see them. If you cannot make it out, they currently ship their products to 38 states.
About Waldmet Cellars
Waldmet Cellars is a family-owned, craft micro-winery conveniently located four minutes from downtown Jasper, GA and less than a half mile from GA-515. They showcase just how versatile, creative, and enjoyable mead, hard cider, and wine can be.
