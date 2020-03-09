SAN FRANCISCO and DEERFIELD, Ill., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful roll-out of Postmates on-demand delivery service of items available at select Walgreens stores in New York City and Brooklyn last October, Walgreens and Postmates announced today that the service will now be available in 13 additional cities.
Consumers in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Portland (OR), Washington DC, Chicago, Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and Houston can now get their health and wellness and other convenience products, including select over-the-counter medications, delivered to them from Walgreens stores via Postmates.
"We are thrilled to expand delivery service from Walgreens stores to more cities, especially Los Angeles, where we are the market leader with more than 120% more market share than the closest competitor," said Craig Whitmer, vice president, merchant business development at Postmates. "The drug store/convenience category is one that customers turn to for convenience on the Postmates platform."
To celebrate today's announcement, Postmates is offering a one-time free delivery, starting today through Sunday, March 15. Shoppers can click here to get started. They will need to enter the code WALGREENS at checkout on Postmates.com or in the Postmates app.
"Convenience is becoming increasingly important to our shoppers. They are looking to retailers, like Walgreens, to help them save time in their busy lives," said Stefanie Kruse, vice president, digital commerce and omni-channel at Walgreens. "It's all about getting customers what they need, when and where is most convenient for them.
We look forward to making our core product assortment available in these new cities through our expanded ongoing collaboration with Postmates, a leader in the industry providing on-demand delivery to customers, direct-to-their-door, or wherever they are."
To order items available at more than 1,700 participating Walgreens stores, those who are interested can visit Postmates.com or download the Postmates mobile app. They will pay zero delivery fees when they subscribe to Postmates membership service, Postmates Unlimited, for $9.99 per month.
About Postmates
Postmates is a leader in on-demand food delivery. The platform gives customers access to the most selection of merchants in the US with more than 600,000 restaurants and retailers available for delivery and pickup, many of which are exclusive to Postmates. The market leader in Los Angeles and markets across the southwest, Postmates covers 80% of US households, across all 50 states. Customers can get free delivery on all merchants by joining Postmates Unlimited, the industry's first subscription service. Learn more or start a delivery by downloading the app or visiting www.postmates.com.
About Walgreens
Walgreens (walgreens.com), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., (Nasdaq: WBA) a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health, beauty and retail destination supporting communities across the country, and was named to FORTUNE* magazine's 2019 Companies that Change the World list. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day. As of August 31, 2019, Walgreens operates 9,277 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Walgreens also provides specialty pharmacy and mail services and offers in-store clinics and other health care services throughout the United States, most of which are operated by our health care strategic partners.
*© 2019, Fortune Media IP Limited. Used under license.