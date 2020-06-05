BETHESDA, Md., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has added Los Angeles-based Blake Rogers and Alexandra Caniglia to its growing property sales team. Mr. Rogers, Managing Director, and Ms. Caniglia, Director, will join and collaborate with the greater Southern California property sales team, which includes Managing Director Hunter Combs in San Diego and Senior Director Javier Rivera in Los Angeles.
Mr. Rogers and Ms. Caniglia will be responsible for originating and executing on multifamily property sales in Southern California. As a leader on the West Coast, Mr. Rogers will also be focused on helping grow the company's presence in the West, and he will join and serve on the Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales Executive Committee.
Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director, Kris Mikkelsen, commented, "We are very excited about the addition of Blake and Alex to our platform and the continued westward expansion of our property sales capabilities. The team will provide depth to our client base and expertise in the Southern California region and will be an important contributor to our growth over the next several years."
"Alex and I are thrilled to be joining the Walker & Dunlop team, where we will be able to continue providing best in class investment sales advice and services to our clients, while also offering financing solutions from the strongest multifamily-focused debt platform in the market," said Mr. Rogers.
Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Rogers and Ms. Caniglia were part of the Capital Markets group at JLL where Rogers led multifamily property sales and advisory in Los Angeles. The team was previously with HFF for several years until the firm was acquired by JLL in 2019. Over the course of their careers, Mr. Rogers and Ms. Caniglia have executed more than $2 billion worth of multifamily properties for both institutional and private capital clients, representing over 9,000 units.
Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the multifamily property sales space and continues to expand its capabilities and reach across the United States. The company has more than doubled the size of its property sales team since the end of 2018. Walker & Dunlop is focused on growing this platform to complement its national mortgage banking footprint and has set a goal to grow its annual volume to $8 to $10 billion by the end of 2020. To learn more about our property sales capabilities, visit our website.
About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 850+ professionals in 40 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.