BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it will hold a virtual Investor Day on December 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The event will include an overview of the company's vision for the next five years, featuring presentations and a Q&A session with members of Walker & Dunlop senior management.

Analysts and investors may access the webcast via the link below: https://walkerdunlop.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mFc4-mQFT7CvNuiuOh1_2g or by dialing +1-408-901-0584, Webinar ID 950 9227 0431, Passcode 857934. Presentation materials for the Investor Day will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A webcast replay of the event will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.walkerdunlop.com/.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 900+ professionals in 40 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

 

