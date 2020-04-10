BETHESDA, Md., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has expanded its multifamily appraisal business, Apprise, with the addition of Managing Director, Corey Gustafson, MAI. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Mr. Gustafson will lead the Northeast region, including the Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. markets.
Mr. Gustafson is a longstanding commercial and multifamily real estate appraiser with over 18 years of experience in the property valuation and consultancy fields. Mr. Gustafson's experience comprises all property types and asset classes throughout the United States, with a recent focus on market rate multifamily, affordable, and student housing in the Northeast and Greater Boston area.
A recognized leader in valuation services in the New England region, Mr. Gustafson's client engagements have included counseling services for ground-up and adaptive re-use of multifamily properties to owners, developers and lenders. "I am excited to unite my appraisal expertise with the cutting-edge valuation modeling in-place with Apprise's burgeoning platform," commented Mr. Gustafson. "This new technology will allow me to better serve my existing client base with faster, more consistent, and data-driven results."
"Corey's extensive background in complex valuation assignments throughout New England and the Northeast makes him the perfect fit to lead the region for Apprise," said Brad Savage, Chief Product Officer for Apprise. "Specifically, as one of the most esteemed apartment appraisers in the area, he will reinforce and expand our core business serving GSE lenders and banks."
Prior to joining Apprise, Mr. Gustafson served as Managing Director of Colliers International's New England office, where he directed all aspects of appraisal production, review, and compliance and provided valuation services to clients in the banking, asset management, right-of-way, consulting, and litigation fields. Mr. Gustafson previously held several senior positions at leading property valuation and consulting firms, and during his career has completed thousands of multifamily property valuations.
Apprise delivers USPAP/FIRREA Government-Sponsored Enterprise-standard (GSE) multifamily appraisals in as little as five business days, with unprecedented property- and market-level insights. Apprise employs industry-leading data analytics and valuation software that allows its appraisers to more efficiently and consistently apply valuation methods in truly objective appraisals. Focused exclusively on the U.S. market, Apprise currently covers more than 40 states and is targeting nationwide coverage by the end of 2020. For more information on Apprise, visit https://www.apprise.us.
About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 800+ professionals in 40 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.