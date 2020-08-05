BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
SECOND QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS
- Total transaction volume of $7.1 billion, down 2% from Q2'19
- Record total revenues of $252.8 million, up 26% from Q2'19
- Net income of $62.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.95, both up 47% from Q2'19
- Servicing portfolio of $100.0 billion at June 30, 2020, up 11% from Q2'19
- Declared dividend of $0.36 per share for the quarter
YEAR-TO-DATE 2020 HIGHLIGHTS
- Total transaction volumes of $18.5 billion, up 40% from 2019
- Total revenues of $487.0 million, up 26% from 2019
- Net income of $109.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $3.44, up 27% and 26% respectively from 2019
Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) (the "Company") reported second quarter 2020 total revenues of $252.8 million, an increase of 26% over the second quarter of 2019 and a company record. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $62.1 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, both up 47% from the second quarter of last year. Second quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA1 was $48.4 million, down 23% over the same period in 2019. Second quarter total transaction volume decreased 2% from the prior-year quarter to $7.1 billion, with debt financing volume up 8% and property sales volume down 59%. The Company ended the second quarter with $275.2 million of cash on the balance sheet.
Willy Walker, Chairman and CEO commented, "Our team transitioned flawlessly to a distributed work model during the second quarter and delivered record total revenues of $253 million, up 26% year-over-year, and diluted earnings per share of $1.95, up 47% year-over-year. Exceptionally strong Q2 total transaction volume of $7.1 billion brought W&D's market share2 of total commercial real estate lending in the United States during the first half of 2020 to an astounding 13.2%, nearly triple our market share for 2019. Walker & Dunlop's leadership position in the multifamily financing market is reflected in our record Q2 results and dramatic growth in market share, which should continue for many years to come as multifamily remains the dominant commercial real estate asset class. Record quarterly revenues pushed revenue per employee to over $1.1 million, while we added $5.2 billion of loans from originations to our servicing portfolio, a quarterly record, which pushed our servicing portfolio to over $100 billion at the end of July, accomplishing the first pillar of our ambitious five-year growth plan entitled Vision 2020."
Mr. Walker continued, "The investments we have made to attract the very best bankers and brokers to Walker & Dunlop, build integrated technology solutions and proprietary databases to better understand our clients' financing needs, and expand the Walker & Dunlop brand through the Walker Webcast, came together in Q2 2020 to generate exceptional results for our clients and investors."
SECOND QUARTER 2020 OPERATING RESULTS
TRANSACTION VOLUMES
(dollars in thousands)
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
$ Variance
% Variance
Fannie Mae
$
2,762,299
$
2,357,560
$
404,739
17
%
Freddie Mac
1,769,280
1,532,939
236,341
15
Ginnie Mae - HUD
640,150
191,502
448,648
234
Brokered
1,495,500
1,945,006
(449,506)
(23)
Principal Lending and Investing3
14,091
177,844
(163,753)
(92)
Debt financing volume
$
6,681,320
$
6,204,851
$
476,469
8
%
Property sales volume
446,684
1,101,518
(654,834)
(59)
Total transaction volume
$
7,128,004
$
7,306,369
$
(178,365)
(2)
%
Discussion of Results:
- Despite an economic slowdown since mid-March due to the spread of COVID-19, the multifamily housing market has remained resilient, as evidenced by our 8% increase in debt financing volume and 27% increase in Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and HUD (collectively, the "Agencies") debt financing volumes.
- Our second quarter Agency volumes reflected an active multifamily financing market due to sustained demand for multifamily financing, tight spreads, and a low interest rate environment. The overall demand for our Agency loan products remained high despite the macroeconomic disruption caused by COVID-19. The Agencies are countercyclical sources of capital to the multifamily industry and are continuing to lend during the spread of COVID-19, just as they did during the great financial crisis of 2007-2010.
- Brokered volume was down in the second quarter of 2020, as many capital providers were more cautious or out of the market entirely as a result of uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and financing on asset classes other than industrial and multifamily was limited across the industry.
- The decrease in principal lending and investing volume, which includes interim loans, originations for Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners, Inc. ("WDIP"; formerly known as JCR Capital Investment Corporation) separate accounts, and joint venture bridge lending, was primarily due to a year-over-year decrease in interim loans originated for our bridge lending joint venture and WDIP separate accounts as a result of uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic. We did not originate any loans for our own balance sheet during the first half of 2020.
- Property sales volume declined as the overall commercial real estate acquisition market slowed in the second quarter as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MANAGED PORTFOLIO
(dollars in thousands)
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
$ Variance
% Variance
Fannie Mae
$
45,160,004
$
38,236,807
$
6,923,197
18
%
Freddie Mac
33,222,090
31,811,145
1,410,945
4
Ginnie Mae - HUD
9,749,888
10,066,874
(316,986)
(3)
Brokered
11,519,629
9,535,470
1,984,159
21
Principal Lending and Investing
336,473
246,729
89,744
36
Total servicing portfolio
$
99,988,084
$
89,897,025
$
10,091,059
11
%
Assets under management
1,884,673
1,595,446
289,227
18
Total Managed Portfolio
$
101,872,757
$
91,492,471
$
10,380,286
11
%
Weighted-average servicing fee rate (basis points)
23.3
23.4
Weighted-average remaining servicing portfolio term (years)
9.5
9.8
Discussion of Results:
- Our servicing portfolio continues to experience steady growth due to our significant debt financing volumes and relatively few maturities and prepayments over the past year.
- During the second quarter of 2020, we added $5.2 billion of net loans to our servicing portfolio, and over the past 12 months, we added $10.1 billion of net loans to our servicing portfolio, 83% of which were Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans.
- Only $4.1 billion of Agency loans in our servicing portfolio, with a weighted-average servicing fee of 25.6 basis points, are scheduled to mature over the next two years.
- The slight decrease in the weighted-average servicing fee was due primarily to a lower weighted-average servicing fee on our new Fannie Mae debt financing volume than on the Fannie Mae loans that have matured or prepaid over the past year. The increase in the servicing portfolio during the second quarter of 2020 included the addition of a $2.4 billion portfolio of Fannie Mae loans that had a weighted-average servicing fee of 10 basis points. The downward impact of the large portfolio was slightly offset during the second quarter by an increase in the servicing fee margin on other Fannie Mae debt financing volume.
- We added net mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") from originations of $55.8 million in the quarter, a record, and $90.2 million over the past 12 months.
- The MSRs associated with our servicing portfolio had a fair value of $959.0 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $874.0 million as of June 30, 2019.
- Assets under management (AUM) as of June 30, 2020 consisted of $1.2 billion of loans and funds managed by our registered investment adviser, WDIP, $0.6 billion of loans in our interim lending joint venture and $71 million of loans we manage for an affiliate of our joint venture partner. The year-over-year increase in AUM is related to both WDIP's fundraising activity over the past 12 months and growth in the interim lending joint venture.
- For most of the loans we service under the Fannie Mae DUS program and for loans under Ginnie Mae's program, should a borrower fail to make debt service payments, we are obligated to advance the principal and interest and guaranty fees, and we will be reimbursed by either Fannie Mae or Ginnie Mae. At the end of June, we had $5.9 million of outstanding advances under our Fannie Mae and HUD servicing agreements, compared to $2.9 million at the end of March. We are not obligated to make advances for any of the other loan types that we service.
- During the second quarter of 2020, we obtained a $100.0 million sublimit to an Agency warehouse line with one of our warehouse lending banks that can be used to fund our advances of principal and interest payments related to our Fannie Mae portfolio. The facility provides 90% of the principal and interest advance payment and is collateralized by Fannie Mae's commitment to repay the advance. We had a small balance of borrowings under this facility as of June 30, 2020.
REVENUES
(dollars in thousands)
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
$ Variance
% Variance
Loan origination and debt brokerage fees, net
$
77,907
$
65,610
$
12,297
19
%
Fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net ("MSR Income")
90,369
41,271
49,098
119
Servicing fees
56,862
53,006
3,856
7
Net warehouse interest income, LHFS
6,314
210
6,104
2,907
Net warehouse interest income, LHFI
3,087
6,201
(3,114)
(50)
Escrow earnings and other interest income
2,671
14,616
(11,945)
(82)
Property sales broker fees
3,561
5,752
(2,191)
(38)
Other revenues
12,054
13,659
(1,605)
(12)
Total revenues
$
252,825
$
200,325
$
52,500
26
%
Key revenue metrics (as a percentage of debt financing volume):
Origination related fees3
1.17
%
1.08
%
MSR Income4
1.36
0.68
MSR Income - Agency loans5
1.75
1.01
Discussion of Results:
- The increase in loan origination and debt brokerage fees was the result of the 8% increase in overall debt financing volume and an increase in the volume of Agency loans as a percentage of overall debt financing volume.
- An increase in Fannie Mae debt financing volume, coupled with an increase in the weighted-average servicing fee on Fannie Mae loans, led to the increase in MSR Income.
- The increase in the volume of Agency loans as a percentage of overall debt financing volume led to the increase in MSR Income as a percentage of debt financing volume.
- The increase in the weighted-average servicing fee on Fannie Mae loans and an increase in HUD debt financing volume led to the increase in MSR Income from Agency loans as a percentage of debt financing volume.
- The $10.1 billion net increase in the servicing portfolio over the past 12 months was the principal driver of the growth in servicing fees year over year, partially offset by the slight decline in the servicing portfolio's weighted-average servicing fee.
- The increase in net warehouse interest income from loans held for sale ("LHFS") was due to a 110% increase in the average balance of LHFS outstanding and an increase in the net spread from 7 basis points in the prior year to 97 basis points in the current year.
- The decrease in net warehouse interest income from loans held for investment ("LHFI") was due to a smaller average balance of loans outstanding and a substantial decrease in the net spread. During the prior year, the Company held a large loan that was fully funded with corporate cash, resulting in an overall high net spread. During the current year, a much smaller balance of loans was fully funded with corporate cash.
- Escrow earnings and other interest income decreased due to a substantial year-over-year decrease in short-term interest rates, upon which our earnings rates are based, partially offset by a slight increase in the average escrow balance.
- The decrease in property sales broker fees was directly a result of the decrease in property sales volume year over year.
EXPENSES
(dollars in thousands)
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
$ Variance
% Variance
Personnel
$
106,920
$
84,398
$
22,522
27
%
Amortization and depreciation
42,317
37,381
4,936
13
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
4,903
961
3,942
410
Interest expense on corporate debt
2,078
3,777
(1,699)
(45)
Other operating expenses
13,069
16,830
(3,761)
(22)
Total expenses
$
169,287
$
143,347
$
25,940
18
%
Key expense metrics (as a percentage of total revenues):
Personnel expenses
42
%
42
%
Other operating expenses
5
8
Discussion of Results:
- The growth in personnel expenses was largely the result of a 17% increase in average headcount and associated salaries, benefits, and annual bonus as we continue to scale our business through strategic acquisitions and organic hiring, and an increase in commissions expense driven by the increase in loan origination and debt brokerage fees.
- Amortization and depreciation increased primarily due to the growth in the average balance of MSRs outstanding year over year.
- The increase in provision for credit losses was primarily related to the manner in which the Company was required to calculate its allowances for credit losses. During the prior year, these allowances were calculated based on an incurred loss methodology. During the current year, as a result of the implementation of the current expected credit loss ("CECL") accounting standard, the allowances were calculated based on an expected lifetime credit losses methodology. The Company has not experienced a significant deterioration in the overall credit quality of the at risk servicing portfolio due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The decrease in the interest expense on corporate debt is related to the decrease in the average 30-day LIBOR upon which our long-term debt interest is based.
- The decrease in other operating expenses stemmed primarily from decreased travel and entertainment costs in the second quarter, a direct impact of COVID-19 pandemic-related limitations and travel restrictions.
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
$ Variance
% Variance
Walker & Dunlop net income
$
62,059
$
42,196
$
19,863
47
%
Adjusted EBITDA
48,394
62,609
(14,215)
(23)
Diluted EPS
$
1.95
$
1.33
$
0.62
47
%
Operating margin
33
%
28
%
Return on equity
23
18
Discussion of Results:
- The increase in net income was the result of a 47% increase in income from operations, as the growth in total revenues outpaced the growth in total expenses during the second quarter.
- The decrease in adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by the increase in personnel expense and decreases in escrow earnings, interest income from LHFI, and property sales broker fees, partially offset by increases in loan origination and debt brokerage fees, servicing fees, and interest income from LHFS and a decrease in other operating expenses.
KEY CREDIT METRICS
(dollars in thousands)
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
$ Variance
% Variance
At risk servicing portfolio6
$
40,640,024
$
34,795,771
$
5,844,253
17
%
Maximum exposure to at risk portfolio7
8,266,261
7,118,314
1,147,947
16
Defaulted loans
$
48,481
$
20,981
$
27,500
131
%
Key credit metrics (as a percentage of the at risk portfolio):
Defaulted loans
0.12
%
0.06
%
Allowance for risk-sharing
0.17
0.02
Key credit metrics (as a percentage of maximum exposure):
Allowance for risk-sharing
0.84
%
0.11
%
Discussion of Results:
- Our at risk servicing portfolio, which is comprised of loans subject to a defined risk-sharing formula, increased due to the significant level of Fannie Mae volume during the past 12 months. There were two defaulted loans in our at risk servicing portfolio as of June 30, 2020 which defaulted and were provisioned for during the first and fourth quarters of 2019. Both properties have been foreclosed on and final settlement of any losses will occur in the future upon disposition of the assets by Fannie Mae.
- Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Fannie Mae instituted a mortgage forbearance program in April in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Under the terms of the forbearance program, borrowers impacted by COVID-19 can request that debt service payments be deferred for a period of up to three months, after which the deferred payments must be repaid over a 12-month period. As of June 30, 2020, we had granted COVID-19-related forbearance on 9 loans in our at risk servicing portfolio with an aggregate outstanding unpaid principal balance of $260.9 million.
- The allowance for risk-sharing as a percentage of the at risk portfolio increased due to the implementation of CECL during the current year and due to our forecast of an increase in short-term future losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has not experienced a significant deterioration in the overall credit quality of the at risk servicing portfolio due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The on-balance sheet interim loan portfolio, which is comprised of loans for which the Company has full risk of loss, was $336.5 million at June 30, 2020 compared to $246.7 million at June 30, 2019. There was one defaulted loan in our interim loan portfolio at June 30, 2020, which defaulted and was provisioned for during 2019. All other loans in the on-balance sheet interim loan portfolio are current and performing as of June 30, 2020. The interim loan joint venture holds $624.1 million of loans as of June 30, 2020, for which the Company indirectly shares in a small portion of the risk of loss. All loans in the interim loan joint venture are current and performing as of June 30, 2020.
YEAR-TO-DATE 2020 OPERATING RESULTS
Total transaction volume for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $18.5 billion, a 40% increase from the same period last year.
Total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $487.0 million compared to $387.8 million for the same period last year, a 26% increase. The change in total revenues was largely driven by (i) a 25% increase in loan origination and debt brokerage fees which was largely related to an increase in debt financing volume, (ii) a 93% increase in MSR Income, which was attributable to the overall increase in debt financing volume, a substantial increase in Fannie Mae volume as a percentage of total debt financing volume, and a significant increase in the weighted-average service fee on Fannie Mae loan volume, (iii) a 7% increase in servicing fees related to growth in our servicing portfolio, and (iv) an 11% increase in net warehouse interest income as a result of a substantially larger average balance of loans held for sale and a sharp increase in the spread on these loans. Partially offsetting these increases was a 53% decline in escrow earnings and other interest income due to a substantial decline in short-term interest rates.
Total expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were $343.2 million and $274.7 million, respectively. The 25% increase in total expenses was primarily driven by an increase in personnel expense of 26% due to increases in (i) salaries and benefits expenses resulting from a rise in average headcount due to the continued growth of our business, (ii) commissions expense resulting from higher loan origination and debt brokerage fees and property sales fees due to growth in debt financing and property sales volumes, and (iii) bonus expense resulting from improved company financial performance year over year. Personnel expenses as a percentage of total revenues remained consistent at 40% year over year despite the increased expenses. Amortization and depreciation costs increased 9% due to an increase in the average balance of MSRs outstanding and an increase in write offs due to prepayments year over year. Provision for credit losses increased substantially year over year. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a provision expense of $23.6 million as a result of adopting CECL and due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its expected impacts on future losses in the at risk servicing portfolio. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a provision expense of $4.9 million related only to the increase in the Company at risk servicing portfolio balance. Interest expense on corporate debt decreased 34% as a result of a decrease in short-term interest rates year over year. Other operating expenses decreased 4% primarily due to decreases in travel and entertainment expenses as a direct result of COVID-19 impacts.
Operating margin for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was 30% and 29%, respectively. The slight increase in operating margin was due to a 26% increase in total revenues and a 25% increase in total expenses.
Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $109.9 million compared to net income of $86.4 million for the same period last year, a 27% increase. The increase in net income was the result of a 27% increase in income from operations.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, adjusted EBITDA was $112.5 million and $129.3 million, respectively. The 13% decrease was largely driven by the increase in personnel expense and the decrease in escrow earnings, partially offset by increases in loan origination and debt brokerage fees and servicing fees.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, return on equity was 21% and 19%, respectively.
DIVIDENDS AND SHARE REPURCHASES
On August 4, 2020, our Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.36 per share for the third quarter of 2020. The dividend will be paid September 8, 2020 to all holders of record of our restricted and unrestricted common stock as of August 21, 2020.
During the first quarter of 2020, the Company's Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program that permits the repurchase of up to $50.0 million of the Company's common stock over a 12-month period beginning on February 11, 2020. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company did not repurchase any shares. During the first quarter, the Company repurchased 0.2 million shares of its common stock under the share repurchase program at a weighted average price of $63.58 per share and immediately retired the shares, reducing stockholders' equity by $10.2 million. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $39.8 million of authorized share repurchase capacity remaining under the 2020 share repurchase program.
Any future purchases made pursuant to the share repurchase program will be made in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions from time to time as permitted by federal securities laws and other legal requirements. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined by the Company in its discretion and will be subject to economic and market conditions, stock price, applicable legal requirements and other factors. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.
1Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure the Company presents to help investors better understand our operating performance. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, refer to the sections of this press release below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP."
2 Market share calculated through the first half of 2020 using 50% of the Mortgage Bankers Association forecast volume for 2020.
3 Includes debt financing volumes from our interim loan platform, our interim loan joint venture, and WDIP separate accounts.
4 Excludes the income and debt financing volume from Principal Lending and Investing.
5 The fair value of the expected net cash flows associated with the servicing of the loan, net of any guaranty obligations retained, as a percentage of Agency volume.
6 At risk servicing portfolio is defined as the balance of Fannie Mae DUS loans subject to the risk-sharing formula described below, as well as a small number of Freddie Mac loans on which we share in the risk of loss. Use of the at risk portfolio provides for comparability of the full risk-sharing and modified risk-sharing loans because the provision and allowance for risk-sharing obligations are based on the at risk balances of the associated loans. Accordingly, we have presented the key statistics as a percentage of the at risk portfolio.
For example, a $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing has the same potential risk exposure as a $7.5 million loan with full DUS risk sharing. Accordingly, if the $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing were to default, we would view the overall loss as a percentage of the at risk balance, or $7.5 million, to ensure comparability between all risk-sharing obligations. To date, substantially all of the risk-sharing obligations that we have settled have been from full risk-sharing loans.
7 Represents the maximum loss we would incur under our risk-sharing obligations if all of the loans we service, for which we retain some risk of loss, were to default and all of the collateral underlying these loans was determined to be without value at the time of settlement. The maximum exposure is not representative of the actual loss we would incur.
Conference Call Information
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Listeners can access the webcast via the link: https://walkerdunlop.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fkdsIuSGT3Wk6qpKiziNsg or by dialing +1 408 901 0584, Webinar ID 920 4271 6559 Password 857934. Presentation materials related to the conference call will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website prior to the call. An audio replay will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, along with the presentation materials.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. The presentation of adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. When analyzing our operating performance, readers should use adjusted EBITDA in addition to, and not as an alternative for, net income. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before income taxes, interest expense on our term loan facility, and amortization and depreciation, adjusted for provision (benefit) for credit losses net of write-offs, stock-based incentive compensation charges, and non-cash revenues such as the fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Furthermore, adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management's discretionary use, as it does not reflect certain cash requirements such as tax and debt service payments. The amounts shown for adjusted EBITDA may also differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in our debt instruments, which are further adjusted to reflect certain other cash and non-cash charges that are used to determine compliance with financial covenants.
We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that this non-GAAP measure, when read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financials, provides useful information to investors by offering.
- the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's on-going operating results;
- the ability to better identify trends in the Company's underlying business and perform related trend analyses; and
- a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company's underlying business.
We believe that adjusted EBITDA has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that adjusted EBITDA should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with net income. For more information on adjusted EBITDA, refer to the section of this press release below titled "Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP."
Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statement.
While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith projections, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future results. Furthermore, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by applicable law. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results of operations, and financial condition, including due to its principal and interest advance obligations on Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae loans it services, and the domestic economy, (2) general economic conditions and multifamily and commercial real estate market conditions, (3) regulatory and/or legislative changes to Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae or HUD, (4) our ability to retain and attract loan originators and other professionals, and (5) changes in federal government fiscal and monetary policies, including any constraints or cuts in federal funds allocated to HUD for loan originations.
For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statements, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates or supplements in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the SEC. Such filings are available publicly on our Investor Relations web page at www.walkerdunlop.com.
Walker & Dunlop, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
(in thousands)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
275,202
$
205,309
$
120,685
$
65,641
$
74,184
Restricted cash
10,894
30,745
8,677
9,138
15,454
Pledged securities, at fair value
128,296
121,495
121,767
120,302
119,289
Loans held for sale, at fair value
1,733,598
1,186,577
787,035
1,259,075
1,302,938
Loans held for investment, net
404,527
454,213
543,542
454,430
432,593
Mortgage servicing rights
778,269
722,486
718,799
697,350
688,027
Goodwill and other intangible assets
251,165
247,257
182,959
183,122
183,286
Derivative assets
27,085
158,233
15,568
25,554
22,420
Receivables, net
50,188
52,185
52,146
56,149
51,982
Other assets
133,825
133,475
124,021
110,240
104,044
Total assets
$
3,793,049
$
3,311,975
$
2,675,199
$
2,981,001
$
2,994,217
Liabilities
Warehouse notes payable
$
1,863,654
$
1,305,846
$
906,128
$
1,263,036
$
1,313,955
Note payable
292,819
293,371
293,964
294,255
294,840
Guaranty obligation, net
54,872
55,758
54,695
52,656
51,414
Allowance for risk-sharing obligations
69,191
64,110
11,471
7,256
7,964
Derivative liabilities
13,739
172,623
36
17,726
35,122
Performance deposits from borrowers
11,696
29,575
7,996
8,711
14,737
Other liabilities
396,527
347,377
358,624
335,119
311,950
Total liabilities
$
2,702,498
$
2,268,660
$
1,632,914
$
1,978,759
$
2,029,982
Equity
Preferred shares
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Common stock
304
303
300
300
300
Additional paid-in capital
238,094
236,007
237,877
231,297
227,621
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
249
(1,181)
737
1,015
892
Retained earnings
851,904
801,139
796,775
763,195
730,562
Total stockholders' equity
$
1,090,551
$
1,036,268
$
1,035,689
$
995,807
$
959,375
Noncontrolling interests
—
7,047
6,596
6,435
4,860
Total equity
$
1,090,551
$
1,043,315
$
1,042,285
$
1,002,242
$
964,235
Commitments and contingencies
—
—
—
—
—
Total liabilities and equity
$
3,793,049
$
3,311,975
$
2,675,199
$
2,981,001
$
2,994,217
Walker & Dunlop, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Unaudited
Quarterly Trends
Six months ended
June 30,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
2020
2019
Revenues
Loan origination and debt brokerage fees, net
$
77,907
$
76,373
$
69,921
$
65,144
$
65,610
$
154,280
$
123,407
Fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net
90,369
68,000
47,771
50,785
41,271
158,369
82,209
Servicing fees
56,862
55,434
55,126
54,219
53,006
112,296
105,205
Net warehouse interest income
9,401
5,495
6,095
6,172
6,411
14,896
13,432
Escrow earnings and other interest income
2,671
10,743
12,988
15,163
14,616
13,414
28,684
Other revenues
15,615
18,112
25,289
20,784
19,411
33,727
34,825
Total revenues
$
252,825
$
234,157
$
217,190
$
212,267
$
200,325
$
486,982
$
387,762
Expenses
Personnel
$
106,920
$
89,525
$
97,082
$
93,057
$
84,398
$
196,445
$
156,029
Amortization and depreciation
42,317
39,762
39,552
37,636
37,381
82,079
75,284
Provision for credit losses
4,903
23,643
4,409
(772)
961
28,546
3,636
Interest expense on corporate debt
2,078
2,860
3,292
3,638
3,777
4,938
7,429
Other operating expenses
13,069
18,090
14,881
19,393
16,830
31,159
32,322
Total expenses
$
169,287
$
173,880
$
159,216
$
152,952
$
143,347
$
343,167
$
274,700
Income from operations
$
83,538
$
60,277
$
57,974
$
59,315
$
56,978
$
143,815
$
113,062
Income tax expense
21,479
12,672
15,019
15,246
14,832
34,151
26,856
Net income before noncontrolling interests
$
62,059
$
47,605
$
42,955
$
44,069
$
42,146
$
109,664
$
86,206
Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests
—
(224)
39
26
(50)
(224)
(208)
Walker & Dunlop net income
$
62,059
$
47,829
$
42,916
$
44,043
$
42,196
$
109,888
$
86,414
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Net change in unrealized gains and losses on pledged available-for-sale securities
1,430
(1,917)
(278)
123
666
(487)
967
Walker & Dunlop comprehensive income
$
63,489
$
45,912
$
42,638
$
44,166
$
42,862
$
109,401
$
87,381
Basic earnings per share
$
1.98
$
1.53
$
1.38
$
1.42
$
1.36
$
3.52
$
2.80
Diluted earnings per share
1.95
1.49
1.34
1.39
1.33
3.44
2.72
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.36
0.36
0.30
0.30
0.30
0.72
0.60
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
30,352
30,226
29,996
29,987
29,985
30,288
29,834
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
30,860
31,160
30,976
30,782
30,744
30,960
30,720
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING DATA
Unaudited
Quarterly Trends
Six months ended
June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
2020
2019
Transaction Volume:
Components of Debt Financing Volume
Fannie Mae
$
2,762,299
$
4,171,491
$
1,692,839
$
2,012,291
$
2,357,560
$
6,933,790
$
4,340,370
Freddie Mac
1,769,280
997,796
1,526,321
1,747,316
1,532,939
2,767,076
3,106,573
Ginnie Mae - HUD
640,150
354,687
197,350
281,249
191,502
994,837
369,760
Brokered (1)
1,495,500
3,993,885
3,884,101
3,100,717
1,945,006
5,489,385
3,379,135
Principal Lending and Investing (2)
14,091
107,950
532,434
149,800
177,844
122,041
253,706
Total Debt Financing Volume
$
6,681,320
$
9,625,809
$
7,833,045
$
7,291,373
$
6,204,851
$
16,307,129
$
11,449,544
Property Sales Volume
446,684
1,730,617
1,979,010
1,615,963
1,101,518
2,177,301
1,798,129
Total Transaction Volume
$
7,128,004
$
11,356,426
$
9,812,055
$
8,907,336
$
7,306,369
$
18,484,430
$
13,247,673
Key Performance Metrics:
Operating margin
33
%
26
%
27
%
28
%
28
%
30
%
29
%
Return on equity
23
19
17
18
18
21
19
Walker & Dunlop net income
$
62,059
$
47,829
$
42,916
$
44,043
$
42,196
$
109,888
$
86,414
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
48,394
64,129
64,076
54,539
62,609
112,522
129,293
Diluted EPS
1.95
1.49
1.34
1.39
1.33
3.44
2.72
Key Expense Metrics (as a percentage of total revenues):
Personnel expenses
42
%
38
%
45
%
44
%
42
%
40
%
40
%
Other operating expenses
5
8
7
9
8
6
8
Key Revenue Metrics (as a percentage of debt financing volume):
Origination related fees (4)
1.17
%
0.79
%
0.93
%
0.91
%
1.08
%
0.95
%
1.09
%
Gains attributable to MSRs (4)
1.36
0.71
0.65
0.71
0.68
0.98
0.73
Gains attributable to MSRs - Agency (5)
1.75
1.23
1.40
1.26
1.01
1.48
1.05
Other Data:
Market capitalization at period end
$
1,580,183
$
1,250,860
$
1,995,236
$
1,772,272
$
1,636,483
Closing share price at period end
$
50.81
$
40.27
$
64.68
$
55.93
$
53.21
Average headcount
860
837
815
775
735
Components of Servicing Portfolio:
Fannie Mae
$
45,160,004
$
41,166,040
$
40,049,095
$
39,429,007
$
38,236,807
Freddie Mac
33,222,090
32,191,699
32,583,842
32,395,360
31,811,145
Ginnie Mae - HUD
9,749,888
9,750,696
9,972,989
9,998,018
10,066,874
Brokered (6)
11,519,629
11,326,492
10,151,120
9,628,896
9,535,470
Principal Lending and Investing (7)
336,473
387,314
468,123
303,218
246,729
Total Servicing Portfolio
$
99,988,084
$
94,822,241
$
93,225,169
$
91,754,499
$
89,897,025
Assets under management (8)
1,884,673
2,001,984
1,958,078
1,620,603
1,595,446
Total Managed Portfolio
$
101,872,757
$
96,824,225
$
95,183,247
$
93,375,102
$
91,492,471
Key Servicing Portfolio Metrics (end of period):
Weighted-average servicing fee rate (bps)
23.3
23.3
23.2
23.3
23.4
Weighted-average remaining term (years)
9.5
9.5
9.6
9.6
9.8
(1)
Brokered transactions for life insurance companies, commercial mortgage backed securities, commercial banks, and other capital sources.
(2)
Includes debt financing volumes from our interim lending platform, our interim lending joint venture, and WDIP separate accounts.
(3)
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on adjusted EBITDA, refer to the section above titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
(4)
Excludes the income and debt financing volume from Principal Lending and Investing.
(5)
The fair value of the expected net cash flows associated with the servicing of the loan, net of any guaranty obligations retained, as a percentage of Agency volume.
(6)
Brokered loans serviced primarily for life insurance companies.
(7)
Consists of interim loans not managed for our interim loan joint venture.
(8)
Interim loans serviced for our interim loan joint venture and WDIP assets under management.
KEY CREDIT METRICS
Unaudited
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Risk-sharing servicing portfolio:
Fannie Mae Full Risk
$
35,707,326
$
34,148,159
$
33,063,130
$
32,291,310
$
30,996,641
Fannie Mae Modified Risk
9,411,097
6,973,167
6,939,349
7,067,397
7,180,234
Freddie Mac Modified Risk
52,696
52,706
52,817
52,828
52,938
Total risk-sharing servicing portfolio
$
45,171,119
$
41,174,032
$
40,055,296
$
39,411,535
$
38,229,813
Non-risk-sharing servicing portfolio:
Fannie Mae No Risk
$
41,581
$
44,715
$
46,616
$
70,300
$
59,932
Freddie Mac No Risk
33,169,394
32,138,992
32,531,025
32,342,532
31,758,207
GNMA - HUD No Risk
9,749,888
9,750,696
9,972,989
9,998,018
10,066,874
Brokered
11,519,629
11,326,492
10,151,120
9,628,896
9,535,470
Total non-risk-sharing servicing portfolio
$
54,480,492
$
53,260,895
$
52,701,750
$
52,039,746
$
51,420,483
Total loans serviced for others
$
99,651,611
$
94,434,927
$
92,757,046
$
91,451,281
$
89,650,296
Interim loans (full risk) servicing portfolio
336,473
387,314
468,123
303,218
246,729
Total servicing portfolio unpaid principal balance
$
99,988,084
$
94,822,241
$
93,225,169
$
91,754,499
$
89,897,025
Interim Loan Joint Venture Managed Loans (1)
$
695,267
$
802,559
$
741,000
$
607,769
$
574,430
At risk servicing portfolio (2)
$
40,640,024
$
37,864,262
$
36,699,969
$
36,005,403
$
34,795,771
Maximum exposure to at risk portfolio (3)
8,266,261
7,729,120
7,488,985
7,360,037
7,118,314
Defaulted loans
48,481
48,481
48,481
20,981
20,981
Specifically identified at risk loan balances associated with allowance for risk-sharing obligations
48,481
48,481
48,481
20,981
20,981
Defaulted loans as a percentage of the at risk portfolio
0.12
%
0.13
%
0.13
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
Allowance for risk-sharing as a percentage of the at risk portfolio
0.17
0.17
0.03
0.02
0.02
Allowance for risk-sharing as a percentage of maximum exposure
0.84
0.83
0.15
0.10
0.11
(1)
Consists of $71.1 million as of June 30, 2020 and March 31 2020, $70.5 as of December 31, 2019 and $70.1 million for the remaining periods of loans managed directly for our interim loan joint venture partner and interim loan joint venture managed loans. We indirectly share in a portion of the risk of loss associated with interim loan joint venture managed loans through our 15% equity ownership in the joint venture. We have no exposure to risk of loss for the loans serviced directly for our interim loan joint venture partner. The balance of this line is included as a component of assets under management in the Supplemental Operating Data table.
(2)
At risk servicing portfolio is defined as the balance of Fannie Mae DUS loans subject to the risk-sharing formula described below, as well as a small number of Freddie Mac loans on which we share in the risk of loss. Use of the at risk portfolio provides for comparability of the full risk-sharing and modified risk-sharing loans because the provision and allowance for risk-sharing obligations are based on the at risk balances of the associated loans. Accordingly, we have presented the key statistics as a percentage of the at risk portfolio. For example, a $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing has the same potential risk exposure as a $7.5 million loan with full DUS risk sharing. Accordingly, if the $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing were to default, we would view the overall loss as a percentage of the at risk balance, or $7.5 million, to ensure comparability between all risk-sharing obligations. To date, substantially all of the risk-sharing obligations that we have settled have been from full risk-sharing loans.
(3)
Represents the maximum loss we would incur under our risk-sharing obligations if all of the loans we service, for which we retain some risk of loss, were to default and all of the collateral underlying these loans was determined to be without value at the time of settlement. The maximum exposure is not representative of the actual loss we would incur.
ADJUSTED FINANCIAL METRIC RECONCILIATION TO GAAP
Unaudited
Quarterly Trends
Six months ended
June 30,
(in thousands)
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
2020
2019
Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Walker & Dunlop Net Income
$
62,059
$
47,829
$
42,916
$
44,043
$
42,196
$
109,888
$
86,414
Income tax expense
21,479
12,672
15,019
15,246
14,832
34,151
26,856
Interest expense on corporate debt
2,078
2,860
3,292
3,638
3,777
4,938
7,429
Amortization and depreciation
42,317
39,762
39,552
37,636
37,381
82,079
75,284
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
4,903
23,643
4,409
(772)
961
28,546
3,636
Net write-offs
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Stock compensation expense
5,927
5,363
6,659
5,533
4,733
11,289
11,883
Fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net (1)
(90,369)
(68,000)
(47,771)
(50,785)
(41,271)
(158,369)
(82,209)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
48,394
$
64,129
$
64,076
$
54,539
$
62,609
$
112,522
$
129,293
(1)
Represents the fair value of the expected net cash flows from servicing recognized at commitment, net of the expected guaranty obligation.