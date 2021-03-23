CHICAGO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Walker Sands, an integrated marketing agency focused on accelerating the growth of B2B brands, has promoted Payal Pathak and Ann Hagner to its senior leadership team.
These elevations add to Walker Sands' strong foundation in public relations and creative services, and will support the continued growth of the two departments.
Payal Pathak to Vice President of Public Relations: Since joining Walker Sands in 2013, Pathak has steadily risen the ranks of the PR department by helping clients increase credibility and awareness, building the agency's executive media training program and growing a team of 15 talented PR and media relations professionals.
Her media relations work has been recognized by both the Publicity Club of Chicago and the Public Relations Society of America, and played an important role in establishing the agency's expertise in financial technology, electronics and manufacturing – practice areas she oversees in her new role. As Vice President of Public Relations, Pathak will remain a first call and trusted advisor for public and private company marketing and communications executives while continuing to shape the agency's next generation of PR leaders.
Ann Hagner to Vice President, Creative Director: Previously serving as creative director, Hagner partners with the firm's PR, demand generation, editorial content and marketing strategy teams to build and execute compelling creative work for B2B brands. During her time at the agency, Hagner has led a team of 16 creative professionals through a period of 600% team growth in five years.
Her team's work has earned recognition from the AVA Digital Awards, Hermes Creative Awards and Business Insider. As Vice President, Creative Director, Hagner will continue to raise the high bar on excellent client work, with a focus on Walker Sands' campaigns and organic social media. Hagner is also committed to continued advocacy for teams across the agency to build an inclusive, psychologically safe work environment where everyone feels supported and empowered to deliver their best work.
"Over the years, Payal and Ann have been instrumental to the success of Walker Sands, demonstrating their ability to lead with conviction and compassion," said Mike Santoro, CEO of Walker Sands. "Not only do they encompass the agency's 'Learn, Support, Do' values, but they have shown the ability to go above and beyond in growing their departments while providing the best experience for their clients."
These additions to Walker Sands' leadership follow a year of resilience and growth for the agency. In 2020, Walker Sands was named to the Inc. 5000 for the eighth consecutive year and grew revenues by 7.1%, despite significant industry upheaval.
About Walker Sands
Walker Sands is a full-service B2B marketing agency with core capabilities in public relations, demand generation, branding, creative, marketing strategy and web. The firm's integrated approach to marketing drives awareness, credibility and conversions for 100+ clients around the world. An eight-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Walker Sands is one of the fastest-growing B2B marketing agencies in the world, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco and Seattle. Learn more at walkersands.com.
