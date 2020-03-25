HOUSTON, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallis Bank held its Grand Opening for its latest California branch location at 11900 South Street, Suite 133, Cerritos, CA 90703. The new branch is located at the intersection of the cities of Cerritos and Artesia. The ribbon-cutting event celebrated the branch opening and was attended by those who live and work in the community.
Asif Dakri, the Bank's Chief Executive Officer, addressed those in attendance. "We as a bank have been around for over 100 years. We continued to grow over those years by being a partner in the communities that we're established in. With your help and your blessings, please join us and help us grow, and we will help you grow at the same time," stated Dakri.
To commemorate the opening of the branch, the mayors of Cerritos and Artesia, as well as representatives of the 32nd Senate District, 58th Assembly District, and Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, also offered their congratulations and support for Wallis Bank. Also in attendance were the Consul General of Pakistan, Ambassador of Pakistan to Vietnam and Laos, and the Cerritos Sheriff's Station Captain.
About Wallis Bank
Wallis Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving both rural customers as well as large international clients with the highest level of personal service. The Bank was established in 1906 in Wallis, Texas and holds the unique experience of surviving the Great Depression and both World Wars. Over the years, the company underwent the expansion of additional branches and offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. The Bank has also launched additional services to enhance customer experience and more convenient access to their online accounts without sacrificing security. These services include Wallis 360, a revamped treasury management system for both small and large businesses; Card Safe, a mobile application for debit card control; and Wallis Bank Mobile, a retail banking application recently updated to support mobile deposits. In 2018, Wallis Bank was ranked 5th among the 25 best-performing banks in the U.S. with less than $1 billion in assets by ICBA.
Lisa Diaz
Phone: 713.935.3722
Email: lisa.diaz@wallisbank.com
Related Links