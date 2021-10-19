COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Walsh University (North Canton, Ohio) and Shimadzu Scientific Instruments (SSI) will dedicate the Center for Analytical Excellence Laboratory, a collaborative project that includes the installation of nearly $1.2 million worth of new analytical equipment. This ongoing partnership was developed through the Shimadzu Partnership for Academics, Research and Quality of Life (SPARQ) program, which is designed to build long-term relationships between Shimadzu and academic institutions.
The dedication will celebrate enhancing the quality of life through the advancement of science. Attendees will include Walsh University and local high school students and faculty, Yoshiaki Maeda, president of SSI, and other company representatives, members of the business community and elected officials. The event will feature distinguished speakers, a celebration luncheon, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, science activities in the laboratory, student and faculty research presentations and a science career fair. It will begin at 9:00 a.m. on November 16, 2021, in the Barrette Business and Community Center at Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio.
The Center for Analytical Excellence Laboratory positions Walsh University as the premier school of its size in the region for performing analytical chemistry. Shimadzu provided cutting-edge analytical solutions covering a range of techniques, including liquid and gas chromatography instruments for analyzing volatile and nonvolatile organic compounds, an inductively coupled plasma instrument for metals analysis, and equipment for a materials analysis lab. Supporting Walsh faculty and student research, the Center for Analytical Excellence Laboratory will also serve as a resource for collaborative projects within the business community and for local companies that need to analyze samples but may not be able to make the investment in such instrumentation.
"The Center for Analytical Excellence Laboratory creates an opportunity for faculty and students that is unparalleled in the region," said Dr. Tim Collins, Walsh University president. "Shimadzu's generous donation will help position Walsh as a university that rivals the capabilities found at large research institutions—but with the benefits of the personal touch of a teaching campus. Staying true to our mission and being of service to others means being adaptable and able to innovate and transform to the needs of our students. In turn, we can provide our local community with graduates who are on the cutting edge of technology and ready to meet the challenges of the changing business landscape. This partnership helps us to do just that."
Walsh University received contributions for the lab from several benefactors in the region including a grant from Shimadzu of more than $550,000 toward the state-of-the art instrumentation. In addition, Shimadzu will provide internship opportunities and unlimited access for faculty, staff and students to consult with Shimadzu scientists and industry experts on projects for the life of the partnership.
"Walsh University's proven dedication to drive scientific research for the betterment of students, the local community and organizations around the country reflects a true commitment to education. We're proud to award this grant and excited about the prospects this relationship provides both Walsh and Shimadzu," said Yoshiaki Maeda, president of Shimadzu Scientific Instruments.
Dr. Michael Dunphy, vice president for academic affairs, added, "In a year of unprecedented global change, our country's need for some of the best scientists, professionals, entrepreneurs that the nation—in some cases the world—can produce has never been greater. The Shimadzu-Walsh partnership aims to solve this by attracting the next generation of innovators and enhancing the capabilities of our local scientific and business communities. This sophisticated research lab puts Walsh University at the forefront of innovation and makes a place for itself on a national level."
To read more about the partnership between Shimadzu Scientific Instruments and Walsh University, visit https://www.ssi.shimadzu.com/news/2020/ssi-and-walsh-university-partner-to-enhance-science-program-with-an-analytical-technology-infusion.html.
About Walsh University
Walsh University is an independent, co-educational, Catholic, liberal arts and sciences institution that promotes academic excellence and diversity and provides close faculty-student interaction. It is dedicated to teaching its 2,450 students from 46 states and 35 countries to become leaders in service to others through a values-based education with an international perspective in the Judeo-Christian tradition. https://www.walsh.edu/
About Shimadzu Scientific Instruments Inc.
Shimadzu Scientific Instruments (SSI) is the North American subsidiary of Shimadzu Corporation's Analytical and Measuring Division. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, SSI offers a comprehensive portfolio of analytical and testing solutions for a broad range of applications in science and industry. SSI maintains a network of ten regional offices strategically located across the United States, with experienced technical specialists, service providers and sales engineers situated throughout the country. In addition, SSI operates a Solution Center, designed to enable applications development, and an Innovation Center that houses a team of scientists whose goal is to develop close collaborations with universities, government agencies and industry centers. Visit https://www.ssi.shimadzu.com for more information.
