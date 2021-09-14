VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Military Aviation Museum is excited to bring back their signature air show with more to do and see than ever before. This two-day flying event, October 2nd & 3rd will be fun for the whole family and is their largest fundraiser to maintain the museum and expand its educational programming. Their ultra-rare World War I collection of original and replica biplanes and triplanes will fly for the first time since 2019 and nearly every flying aircraft in their collection of WWII fighters, bombers, amphibians, and trainers, will take to the skies over the weekend. There are only a handful of air shows in the world that feature the rare and historic aircraft that the Military Aviation Museum maintains in their collection.
The exciting news this year is the addition, for the first time ever, of an original WWII Sherman Tank rip-roaring in action. An 88mm Flak artillery gun firing demonstration, a WWII Marine Corps weapon demonstration, an entire hangar dedicated to our new Kid's Exploration Station with fun, hands-on activities, a new VIP Chalet for the ultimate air show experience, and back by popular demand, the ropes drop before each show to let visitors get up close to all of the vintage warbirds. Bring a camera.
A featured Living History Encampment with reenactors will showcase uniforms, equipment, and armament. Enjoy the swinging sounds of the Grace Street Seven band, the beautiful voice of Theresa Eaman and the crooning of Frank sings Frank entertaining the crowds. Air show guests will notice a new robust sound system expanded throughout the show grounds and a special guest air show announcer from EAA AirVenture. There will be food and merchandise vendors to choose from and plenty of complimentary parking with ticket purchase.
The museum's aircraft from WWI and WWII are considered to be one of the largest flying collections in the world, with many aircraft having seen active military service and having been recovered from the battlefields, before being meticulously restored back to flight.
Museum Director, Keegan Chetwynd explains, "Warbirds Over the Beach is a favorite air show of the Hampton Roads community and has become a bucket list event for Warbird aficionados around the world. We wanted to bring the air show back bigger, with more to do and see than ever before."
For advance discounted tickets, visit the event website at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/warbirds-over-the-beach-2021-tickets-166180693929
For any questions, please call (757) 721-7767 or visit https://militaryaviationmuseum.org/. The Military Aviation Museum is located at 1341 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23457.
About the Military Aviation Museum:
A 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit organization, the Military Aviation Museum is home to one of the world's largest collections of airworthy military aircraft from the first 50-years of flight. Truly a living museum, its aircraft are in restoration at facilities around the world. Besides the main Museum the Virginia Beach complex features additional exhibition spaces, including a mid-1930s Luftwaffe hangar, originally from Cottbus, Germany, which now serves to house the Museum's collection of WWII-vintage German aircraft. Additional structures include the WWI Hangar, and the original control tower from RAF Goxhill built in England in 1942. Visit http://www.militaryaviationmuseum.org for more information or call 757-721-7767.
