SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Warriors Heart announces their CFO Christina Moreno is now the new Executive Director, who will manage their peer-to-peer healing programs, which include Detox, Residential Treatment, Day Treatment, Outpatient, and Sober Living. As the first and ONLY private and accredited residential treatment program in the United States exclusively for "warriors," Moreno now leads a team of professionals who help active-duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/paramedics struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, PTSD, mild TBI, trauma, depression and other co-occurring issues win their "War at Home."
Warriors Heart Founder and President Josh Lannon expressed gratitude, "We're very fortunate to have Christina Moreno as our new Executive Director to lead our operational, clinical and medical teams as Warriors Heart continues to grow and expand our healing services for frontline protectors. Christina's been an integral part of our executive team since 2016, and understands our warrior community."
Kicking off 2021, Christina Moreno emphasized, "Warriors Heart is special and life-changing for anyone who sets foot on the property. I am honored to lead this unique team of individuals who all have a 'warrior' connection, either by being a frontline protector and/or having a loved one who served. My personal life has been affected by chemical dependency, alcoholism, and PTSD. And I understand the clients, and admire them and their family members for the courage to accept the challenge of a lifetime of change."
In this new role as Executive Director, Moreno will continue to work closely with the Warriors Heart Founders (Josh Lannon, Lisa Lannon, and Tom Spooner). To ensure a continuity of high quality care for clients, Moreno will manage the Warriors Heart Facilities, which have remained open during the pandemic as an essential service using proactive measures and additional medical safety protocols. Moreno will also continue to play a key role in the expansion plans that include adding 40 beds on-site at their 543-acre ranch (will go from 60 to 100 beds) and the new Warriors Heart Lodge in Bandera, Texas that has 52 beds for Sober Living.
Warriors Heart's holistic healing program for "warriors only" works on the mind, body and spirit with unique tools to provide "strength through healing." Some of the tools in include:
- Peer-to-Peer Healing
- Whole Body Treatment for Addiction and PTSD
- Finding Your New Mission
- Traditional Healing with "Warriors" Team
- Non-Traditional Holistic Healing Tools
- Solid Long-Term Recovery Plan
- Aftercare for Clients and their Family
- Spiritual Recharge
As part of the Aftercare program, alumni can participate in regular Warriors Anonymous 12-step AA meetings virtually with their peers after going home. And after the pandemic, alumni will be able to come back and visit Warriors Heart in person for a spiritual recharge.
Prior to Warriors Heart, Christina Moreno served the Bandera County community for 20+ years in different roles, including the Bandera County Auditor. She understands the warrior community first-hand and is married to a veteran and first responder: Luis Moreno, Deputy Sheriff at Bandera County Sheriff's Office.
ABOUT CHRISTINA MORENO
Christina Moreno is the Warriors Heart Executive Director and CFO, where she's worked in various leadership roles since it officially opened in 2016. Born in Odessa, Texas, and raised in Bandera outside San Antonio, Christina served the Bandera County community for 20+ years in different roles, including the Bandera County Auditor. While attending the University of Texas at San Antonio, she worked in various positions at the Auditor's Office. After college, Moreno was appointed the youngest County Auditor in the State of Texas at age 22 by the 216th District Judge. During her free time, she is active in the community, and enjoys spending time with her husband and children. https://www.warriorsheart.com/about-us/staff/#christina-moreno
ABOUT WARRIORS HEART (Bandera, Texas near San Antonio):
Warriors Heart is the first and only private accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for "warriors" (active duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/paramedics) faced with the self-medicating struggles of alcohol addiction, prescription and drug addiction, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), mild TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and other co-occurring issues in a private, 60-bed facility on a 543-acre ranch. Along with a minimum 42-day peer-to-peer residential treatment program, Warriors Heart gives "warriors" the option of Detox, Day Treatment, Outpatient, and Sober Living (60-day minimum). Warriors Heart's work has been featured on the TODAY Show, CBS Health Watch, FOX 11 Los Angeles, National Defense Radio Show and in TIME, Forbes, The Chicago Tribune, Addiction Pro magazine, San Antonio Business Journal and many more. There is a 24-hour Warriors Heart hotline (844-448-2567) answered by warriors. https://www.warriorsheart.com
